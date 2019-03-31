Report: Padres still talking to Dallas Keuchel

The Padres are on the hunt for starting pitching, Ken Rosenthal and Dennis Lin of The Athletic report. The club tried to acquire Trevor Bauer from the Indians as the 2019 regular season began and have spoken to the Blue Jays about Marcus Stroman. The Padres also continue to speak with Keuchel’s camp at Boras Corp.
Keuchel, 31, was the 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner. While he hasn’t quote reclaimed that level of success since, he does have a solid 3.77 ERA with 422 strikeouts and 153 walks across 518 1/3 innings in the three ensuing seasons. Keuchel would be an upgrade to just about every team’s starting rotation. That he remains a free agent — as does closer Craig Kimbrel — as the calendar flips to April should be embarrassing for the sport.
As presently constructed, the Padres’ rotation includes Joey Lucchesi, Eric Lauer, Chris Paddack, Matt Strahm, and Nick Margevicius.
Mariners closer Hunter Strickland has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 lat strain, MLB.com’s Greg Johns reports. Manager Scott Servais said that Strickland will be out “at least a couple months.” The club will go with a closer-by-committee for the time being.
Strickland said, “It sucks, but you have to find the positives. At least I’ll be back at some point this season.”
Strickland was unable to convert the save on Friday against the Red Sox, giving up three runs in one-third of an inning. The Mariners lost 7-6. Strickland initially attributed the hiccup to tightness in the back of his shoulder.
The Mariners signed Strickland to a one-year, $1.3 million contract in late January. He did look solid in his first two appearances of the season in Japan, as he tossed two perfect innings with three strikeouts. In Strickland’s absence, Gory Gearrin, Zac Rosscup, Nick Rumbelow, and Matt Festa could all see save chances. So, too, could Anthony Swarzak, who should be activated from the disabled list this week. A little birdy tells me there’s still a really good closer on the free agent market.