Christian Yelich extends historic home run streak to four games

After hitting a home run in each of his first three games of the season, Brewers slugger Christian Yelich swung for the fences again on Sunday. He came up to bat in the bottom of the first inning, drew an 0-1 count from the Cardinals’ Michael Wacha, and cranked a 107-m.p.h., 408-footer out to right field for his fourth home run in as many games.

The home run put Yelich in some rare company: He’s just the sixth MLB player to rake in four home runs over the first four games of the season, joining the likes of Trevor Story (2016), Chris Davis (2013), Nelson Cruz (2011), Mark McGwire (1998), and Willie Mays (1971). No defending MVP had pulled off the feat so far; neither had any player in Brewers’ history.

As we mentioned here yesterday, Yelich has the opportunity to extend his streak when the Brewers road trip to Cincinnati on Monday. If he manages another homer against the Reds’ Tanner Roark (or a bullpen that ranked 18th-best in the league last year), he’ll be the first player with a five-homer streak to start the season.

The Brewers currently lead the Cardinals 1-0 in the top of the third inning.