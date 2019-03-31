Christian Yelich extends historic home run streak to four games

After hitting a home run in each of his first three games of the season, Brewers slugger Christian Yelich swung for the fences again on Sunday. He came up to bat in the bottom of the first inning, drew an 0-1 count from the Cardinals’ Michael Wacha, and cranked a 107-m.p.h., 408-footer out to right field for his fourth home run in as many games.
The home run put Yelich in some rare company: He’s just the sixth MLB player to rake in four home runs over the first four games of the season, joining the likes of Trevor Story (2016), Chris Davis (2013), Nelson Cruz (2011), Mark McGwire (1998), and Willie Mays (1971). No defending MVP had pulled off the feat so far; neither had any player in Brewers’ history.
As we mentioned here yesterday, Yelich has the opportunity to extend his streak when the Brewers road trip to Cincinnati on Monday. If he manages another homer against the Reds’ Tanner Roark (or a bullpen that ranked 18th-best in the league last year), he’ll be the first player with a five-homer streak to start the season.
The Brewers currently lead the Cardinals 1-0 in the top of the third inning.
Rays third baseman Matt Duffy is no longer scheduled to return to the lineup when the club goes on the road next month. Duffy told reporters Sunday that his hamstring strain and back injury will keep him off the field until mid-May at the earliest.
It’s an unfortunate setback for the 28-year-old, who battled similar hamstring issues last year and missed the entire 2017 season after undergoing Achilles tendon surgery. This spring, Duffy appeared in just four Grapefruit League games and went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts while battling discomfort in his left leg. Additional tests revealed that the back pain he’d also been experiencing for the last several months was not only related to his hamstring issue, but preventing it from healing.
It’s not yet clear if Duffy will stay on track for a mid-May return, especially given the setbacks he’s encountered thus far, but the Rays would undoubtedly be happy to see any production from the infielder that approaches the .294/.361/.366 batting line, 12 steals, and 2.4 fWAR he served up in 2018. For now, however, they’re set with Yandy Díaz and backup infielder Daniel Robertson at the hot corner.