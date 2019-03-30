Watch: Bryce Harper crushes his first home run for the Phillies

While thrilling in its own right, Bryce Harper‘s debut with the Phillies still lacked one crucial element: a hit. The newly-signed slugger went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts on Opening Day, crossing the plate only on Rhys Hoskins‘ seventh-inning grand slam.
On Saturday, however, Harper reclaimed his own narrative with a double-deck shot off of left-hander Jessie Biddle. It was his first hit of any variety in a Phillies uniform, and one that sent the fans in Citizens Bank Park into a frenzy.
The solo shot put the Phillies up 7-4 over the visiting Braves. At 113.7-m.p.h. off the bat and a whopping 465 feet into the stands, it’s the second-longest homer Harper has recorded in the Statcast era and, per MLB.com’s David Adler, tied for second-longest by a Phillies player. Harper obliged the fans with a curtain call after circling the bases.
Following Maikel Franco‘s RBI single in the eighth inning, the Phillies currently lead the Braves 8-4 in the ninth. A win would mark their first series-clincher in 2019.
Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera was lifted from the sixth inning of Saturday’s game against the Blue Jays with a right hand contusion. While he’s not likely to land on the injured list, as X-rays came back negative for any fractures or structural damage in the hand, he may still be held back from Sunday’s series finale as a precautionary measure.
Cabrera sustained the injury in the top of the sixth inning after getting grazed by one of Aaron Sanchez‘s 93.1-m.p.h. fastballs. He immediately winced in pain and was examined by a team trainer before leaving the field, with pinch-runner Mikie Mahtook stepping in at first base. Mahtook remained in the game in the bottom of the inning, taking over for Niko Goodrum in center while Goodrum shifted to cover Cabrera’s spot at first.
Prior to the incident, the 35-year-old infielder snapped his 0-for-7 streak with a pair of base hits off of Sanchez. It wasn’t quite enough to get the Tigers on the board, however, and they dropped their second game in a row as the Blue Jays capped a 3-0 shutout. The two teams will go head-to-head for a fourth and final time on Sunday at 1:07 PM EDT.