Reds-Pirates game postponed

Saturday’s Reds-Pirates game has been officially postponed due to inclement weather, according to announcements from both teams. As right-handers Sonny Gray and Trevor Williams were scheduled to face off in their respective season debuts, they’ll likely see some action on Sunday barring another bout of bad weather. Per MLB.com’s Adam Berry, Pittsburgh hurlers Chris Archer and Jameson Taillon will handle Monday and Wednesday’s home games against the Cardinals, respectively, with Joe Musgrove‘s first start pushed back to an as-yet undetermined date.

The teams will make up the lost game at Great American Ball Park on Monday, May 27 in a Memorial Day doubleheader. It’ll be a brief, action-packed road trip for the Pirates, who will play four games in three days in between two homestands at the end of the month.

The Reds clinched their home opener on Thursday night, taking a 5-3 lead over the Pirates with 5 2/3 frames of one-run, eight-strikeout ball from Opening Day starter Luis Castillo and a pair of home runs from José Peraza and Derek Dietrich.