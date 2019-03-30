Rays acquire Aaron Slegers from Pirates

The Rays have acquired right-hander Aaron Slegers from the Pirates, the team confirmed Saturday. The Pirates will receive cash considerations in the deal.
Slegers, 26, was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Thursday. He pitched just eight innings in spring training, logging three strikeouts against 38 batters faced and allowing four runs on 10 hits and three walks. While it’s hard to point to any recent performance that isn’t sample-sized — he totaled fewer than 30 cumulative innings at the major-league level in 2017-2018 — the right-hander turned in a workable 3.80 ERA, 2.0 BB/9, and 6.0 SO/9 through 85 1/3 innings in Triple-A Rochester last year. According to MLB.com’s Juan Toribio, he’ll start the 2019 season in Triple-A Durham.
In a corresponding move, lefty reliever Anthony Banda was moved to the 60-day injured list to clear roster space for Slegers. Banda underwent Tommy John surgery in June 2018 and is not expected to make a full recovery until 2020.
Saturday’s Reds-Pirates game has been officially postponed due to inclement weather, according to announcements from both teams. As right-handers Sonny Gray and Trevor Williams were scheduled to face off in their respective season debuts, they’ll likely see some action on Sunday barring another bout of bad weather. Per MLB.com’s Adam Berry, Pittsburgh hurlers Chris Archer and Jameson Taillon will handle Monday and Wednesday’s home games against the Cardinals, respectively, with Joe Musgrove‘s first start pushed back to an as-yet undetermined date.
The teams will make up the lost game at Great American Ball Park on Monday, May 27 in a Memorial Day doubleheader. It’ll be a brief, action-packed road trip for the Pirates, who will play four games in three days in between two homestands at the end of the month.
The Reds clinched their home opener on Thursday night, taking a 5-3 lead over the Pirates with 5 2/3 frames of one-run, eight-strikeout ball from Opening Day starter Luis Castillo and a pair of home runs from José Peraza and Derek Dietrich.