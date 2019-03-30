Mitch Moreland hits pinch-hit, three-run homer in ninth to lift Boston over Seattle

Mitch Moreland hit a pinch hit three-run homer in the ninth in Seattle last night, helping the Red Sox rally to a 7-6 win over the Mariners for their first win of the season.

The Sox were down 6-1 after four innings but chipped back for one in the fifth and then got homers from J.D. Martinez in the sixth and Christian Vazquez in the eighth to make it 6-4.

Rafael Devers opened the ninth with a double off of Hunter Strickland and, after advancing to third on a passed ball, Blake Swihart was hit by a pitch to put runners on the corners. A fielder’s choice which nailed Devers at home put Jackie Bradley Jr. on base, setting the stage for Moreland’s heroics:

Note to Mariners closer Hunter Strickland: keep the ball down a bit next time, mmkay?

Lost in Boston’s comeback was a nice outing my Mariners rookie pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, who allowed three — two earned — over six innings and was in line for the win before the M’s bullpen collapsed.

Meanwhile, M’s hitters hit three home runs off Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi, who lasted five innings and allowed six runs. One of those homers came from Domingo Santana, who now has three on the season. Talk about a fast start. The Mariners have 12 home runs in four games, including eight in the first two against the Red Sox.

