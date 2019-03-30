Miguel Cabrera removed from game with right hand contusion

Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera was lifted from the sixth inning of Saturday’s game against the Blue Jays with a right hand contusion. While he’s not likely to land on the injured list, as X-rays came back negative for any fractures or structural damage in the hand, he may still be held back from Sunday’s series finale as a precautionary measure.

Cabrera sustained the injury in the top of the sixth inning after getting grazed by one of Aaron Sanchez‘s 93.1-m.p.h. fastballs. He immediately winced in pain and was examined by a team trainer before leaving the field, with pinch-runner Mikie Mahtook stepping in at first base. Mahtook remained in the game in the bottom of the inning, taking over for Niko Goodrum in center while Goodrum shifted to cover Cabrera’s spot at first.

Prior to the incident, the 35-year-old infielder snapped his 0-for-7 streak with a pair of base hits off of Sanchez. It wasn’t quite enough to get the Tigers on the board, however, and they dropped their second game in a row as the Blue Jays capped a 3-0 shutout. The two teams will go head-to-head for a fourth and final time on Sunday at 1:07 PM EDT.