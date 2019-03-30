Miguel Cabrera
Miguel Cabrera removed from game with right hand contusion

By Ashley VarelaMar 30, 2019, 6:32 PM EDT
Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera was lifted from the sixth inning of Saturday’s game against the Blue Jays with a right hand contusion. While he’s not likely to land on the injured list, as X-rays came back negative for any fractures or structural damage in the hand, he may still be held back from Sunday’s series finale as a precautionary measure.

Cabrera sustained the injury in the top of the sixth inning after getting grazed by one of Aaron Sanchez‘s 93.1-m.p.h. fastballs. He immediately winced in pain and was examined by a team trainer before leaving the field, with pinch-runner Mikie Mahtook stepping in at first base. Mahtook remained in the game in the bottom of the inning, taking over for Niko Goodrum in center while Goodrum shifted to cover Cabrera’s spot at first.

Prior to the incident, the 35-year-old infielder snapped his 0-for-7 streak with a pair of base hits off of Sanchez. It wasn’t quite enough to get the Tigers on the board, however, and they dropped their second game in a row as the Blue Jays capped a 3-0 shutout. The two teams will go head-to-head for a fourth and final time on Sunday at 1:07 PM EDT.

Rays acquire Aaron Slegers from Pirates

Aaron Slegers
By Ashley VarelaMar 30, 2019, 4:40 PM EDT
The Rays have acquired right-hander Aaron Slegers from the Pirates, the team confirmed Saturday. The Pirates will receive cash considerations in the deal.

Slegers, 26, was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Thursday. He pitched just eight innings in spring training, logging three strikeouts against 38 batters faced and allowing four runs on 10 hits and three walks. While it’s hard to point to any recent performance that isn’t sample-sized — he totaled fewer than 30 cumulative innings at the major-league level in 2017-2018 — the right-hander turned in a workable 3.80 ERA, 2.0 BB/9, and 6.0 SO/9 through 85 1/3 innings in Triple-A Rochester last year. According to MLB.com’s Juan Toribio, he’ll start the 2019 season in Triple-A Durham.

In a corresponding move, lefty reliever Anthony Banda was moved to the 60-day injured list to clear roster space for Slegers. Banda underwent Tommy John surgery in June 2018 and is not expected to make a full recovery until 2020.