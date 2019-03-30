Manny Machado gets his first two hits as a Padre

Manny Machado went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in his Padres debut on Opening Day, but he got his first two hits with San Diego last night.

It didn’t start out too well for Machado for the second straight game last night, as he struck out in his first two at-bats. But then he lined a single to left off Derek Holland in the fifth. That advanced baserunner Wil Myers to third, who then on a sacrifice fly. Machado singled again in the seventh off Mark Melancon.

In other new Padre news, top prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. — who had two hits on opening day — doubled off the wall in the second and later came around to score and new second baseman Ian Kinsler homered leading off the third.

Padres pitchers showed up too, coming within three outs of their second straight shutout before Evan Longoria homered leading off the ninth. With the shutout of the Giants on Opening Day, San Diego pitchers tossed 17 scoreless innings to start the season. That’s a record for the Friars, who are 2-0 to begin the year for the first time since 2011.

In the end the Padres beat the Giants 4-1. And they really have to like the way things have gotten going in 2019.

