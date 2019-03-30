Hunter Strickland to undergo MRI on right shoulder

Mariners closer Hunter Strickland may be looking at a stint on the injured list after experiencing some tightness in his right shoulder, per a recent report from the Seattle Times’ Ryan Divish. While Strickland dismissed the pain as “just part of the job,” he’s expected to receive further evaluation from team doctors and could undergo an MRI if the Mariners believe his injury is serious.
The 30-year-old closer dominated in his first two outings of the year after picking up a pair of saves against the Athletics in Japan. When he returned to Seattle for his first stateside appearance, however, his visible discomfort on the mound generated an epic ninth inning meltdown. Rafael Devers popped a leadoff double, Blake Swihart took a free base on a hit-by-pitch, and Mitch Moreland delivered a three-run homer that lifted the Red Sox to their eventual 7-6 win.
While the Mariners have yet to determine the extent of Strickland’s injury, Divish notes that they could revert to a closer-by-committee approach until he makes a full recovery. Right-handers Cory Gearrin and rookie Matt Festa may also step up in late-inning situations in the interim, though an official replacement for Strickland has not been announced.
The Sox were down 6-1 after four innings but chipped back for one in the fifth and then got homers from J.D. Martinez in the sixth and Christian Vazquez in the eighth to make it 6-4.
Rafael Devers opened the ninth with a double off of Hunter Strickland and, after advancing to third on a passed ball, Blake Swihart was hit by a pitch to put runners on the corners. A fielder’s choice which nailed Devers at home put Jackie Bradley Jr. on base, setting the stage for Moreland’s heroics:
Note to Mariners closer Hunter Strickland: keep the ball down a bit next time, mmkay?
Lost in Boston’s comeback was a nice outing my Mariners rookie pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, who allowed three — two earned — over six innings and was in line for the win before the M’s bullpen collapsed.
Meanwhile, M’s hitters hit three home runs off Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi, who lasted five innings and allowed six runs. One of those homers came from Domingo Santana, who now has three on the season. Talk about a fast start. The Mariners have 12 home runs in four games, including eight in the first two against the Red Sox.