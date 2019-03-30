Daniel Murphy to miss time with fractured finger

Rockies first baseman Daniel Murphy is expected to land on the injured list after fracturing his left index finger during Friday’s 6-1 win over the Marlins. It is still unclear just how long he’ll be out of a starting gig this season, as no concrete timetable has been given for his return to the lineup.
Murphy, 33, sustained the injury while fielding a ground ball in the fourth inning of Friday’s game. According to postgame comments made by manager Bud Black, the infielder came away from the play with a jammed index finger, which X-rays later revealed to be a fracture in the first joint of the finger. Despite the obvious discomfort, Murphy remained in the game and went 1-for-5 with a ninth-inning single off of Miami right-hander Sergio Romo.
With Murphy unable to man his post for Saturday’s game against the Marlins, Black turned to second baseman Ryan McMahon as a temporary replacement. McMahon may split first-base duties with veteran first baseman Mark Reynolds for the foreseeable future, especially as rookie infielder Garrett Hampson appears well-positioned to handle the keystone this spring.
Brewers outfielder and reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich is off to a hot start this season. He punctuated his Opening Day performance with a first-pitch, three-RBI home run off of the Cardinals’ Miles Mikolas, then mashed a late-game solo shot off of Andrew Miller in the eighth inning of Friday’s 9-5 loss.
So, it seemed only fitting that Yelich extend that streak again on Saturday. In the first inning, he pounced on an 0-1 sinker from Dakota Hudson right out of the gate, lifting it 396 feet out to left-center field to put the Brewers on the board:
With his third home run in as many games, the 27-year-old became the first-ever Brewers player to go yard in each of the club’s first three games of the season (h/t MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy). If he can eke out just one more homer in Sunday’s series finale, he’ll be the first to complete the feat since Trevor Story collected four home runs for the Rockies in 2016 — just the sixth to do so in MLB history. If he can then carry that streak all the way through Monday’s series opener against the Reds, he’ll be the first and only player on that list.
All together, the Brewers have collected eight home runs against the Cardinals this weekend, including a pair of Opening Day solo shots by Mike Moustakas and Jhoulys Chacín, Ryan Braun‘s three-run dinger on Friday, and another two long balls from Moustakas and Travis Shaw on Saturday. (It’s not as if the Cardinals haven’t tried to return the favor, though, especially with Kolten Wong‘s two-homer effort on Thursday and a stunning three-homer performance from Paul Goldschmidt on Friday.)
