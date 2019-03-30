Christian Yelich
AP Images

Christian Yelich set a new franchise home run record

By Ashley VarelaMar 30, 2019, 9:33 PM EDT
1 Comment

Brewers outfielder and reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich is off to a hot start this season. He punctuated his Opening Day performance with a first-pitch, three-RBI home run off of the Cardinals’ Miles Mikolas, then mashed a late-game solo shot off of Andrew Miller in the eighth inning of Friday’s 9-5 loss.

So, it seemed only fitting that Yelich extend that streak again on Saturday. In the first inning, he pounced on an 0-1 sinker from Dakota Hudson right out of the gate, lifting it 396 feet out to left-center field to put the Brewers on the board:

With his third home run in as many games, the 27-year-old became the first-ever Brewers player to go yard in each of the club’s first three games of the season (h/t MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy). If he can eke out just one more homer in Sunday’s series finale, he’ll be the first to complete the feat since Trevor Story collected four home runs for the Rockies in 2016 — just the sixth to do so in MLB history. If he can then carry that streak all the way through Monday’s series opener against the Reds, he’ll be the first and only player on that list.

All together, the Brewers have collected eight home runs against the Cardinals this weekend, including a pair of Opening Day solo shots by Mike Moustakas and Jhoulys Chacín, Ryan Braun‘s three-run dinger on Friday, and another two long balls from Moustakas and Travis Shaw on Saturday. (It’s not as if the Cardinals haven’t tried to return the favor, though, especially with Kolten Wong‘s two-homer effort on Thursday and a stunning three-homer performance from Paul Goldschmidt on Friday.)

The Brewers currently lead the Cardinals 4-2 in the top of the seventh.

Watch: Bryce Harper crushes his first home run for the Phillies

Bryce Harper
AP Images
By Ashley VarelaMar 30, 2019, 7:25 PM EDT
7 Comments

While thrilling in its own right, Bryce Harper‘s debut with the Phillies still lacked one crucial element: a hit. The newly-signed slugger went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts on Opening Day, crossing the plate only on Rhys Hoskins‘ seventh-inning grand slam.

On Saturday, however, Harper reclaimed his own narrative with a double-deck shot off of left-hander Jessie Biddle. It was his first hit of any variety in a Phillies uniform, and one that sent the fans in Citizens Bank Park into a frenzy.

The solo shot put the Phillies up 7-4 over the visiting Braves. At 113.7-m.p.h. off the bat and a whopping 465 feet into the stands, it’s the second-longest homer Harper has recorded in the Statcast era and, per MLB.com’s David Adler, tied for second-longest by a Phillies player. Harper obliged the fans with a curtain call after circling the bases.

Following Maikel Franco‘s RBI single in the eighth inning, the Phillies currently lead the Braves 8-4 in the ninth. A win would mark their first series-clincher in 2019.