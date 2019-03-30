Bryce Harper crushes first home run for Phillies

While thrilling in its own right, Bryce Harper‘s debut with the Phillies still lacked one crucial element: a hit. The newly-signed slugger went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts on Opening Day, crossing the plate only on Rhys Hoskins‘ seventh-inning grand slam.

On Saturday, however, Harper reclaimed his own narrative with a double-deck shot off of left-hander Jessie Biddle. It was his first hit of any variety in a Phillies uniform, and one that sent the fans in Citizens Bank Park into a frenzy.

The solo shot put the Phillies up 7-4 over the visiting Braves. At 113.7-m.p.h. off the bat and a whopping 465 feet into the stands, it’s the second-longest homer Harper has recorded in the Statcast era and, per MLB.com’s David Adler, tied for second-longest by a Phillies player. Harper obliged the fans with a curtain call after circling the bases.

Following Maikel Franco‘s RBI single in the eighth inning, the Phillies currently lead the Braves 8-4 in the ninth. A win would mark their first series-clincher in 2019.