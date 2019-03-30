Bryce Harper crushes first home run for Phillies

While thrilling in its own right, Bryce Harper‘s debut with the Phillies still lacked one crucial element: a hit. The newly-signed slugger went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts on Opening Day, crossing the plate only on Rhys Hoskins‘ seventh-inning grand slam.
On Saturday, however, Harper reclaimed his own narrative with a double-deck shot off of left-hander Jessie Biddle. It was his first hit of any variety in a Phillies uniform, and one that sent the fans in Citizens Bank Park into a frenzy.
The solo shot put the Phillies up 7-4 over the visiting Braves. At 113.7-m.p.h. off the bat and a whopping 465 feet into the stands, it’s the second-longest homer Harper has recorded in the Statcast era and, per MLB.com’s David Adler, tied for second-longest by a Phillies player. Harper obliged the fans with a curtain call after circling the bases.
Following Maikel Franco‘s RBI single in the eighth inning, the Phillies currently lead the Braves 8-4 in the ninth. A win would mark their first series-clincher in 2019.
Rockies first baseman Daniel Murphy is expected to land on the injured list after fracturing his left index finger during Friday’s 6-1 win over the Marlins. It is still unclear just how long he’ll be out of a starting gig this season, as no concrete timetable has been given for his return to the lineup.
Murphy, 33, sustained the injury while fielding a ground ball in the fourth inning of Friday’s game. According to postgame comments made by manager Bud Black, the infielder came away from the play with a jammed index finger, which X-rays later revealed to be a fracture in the first joint of the finger. Despite the obvious discomfort, Murphy remained in the game and went 1-for-5 with a ninth-inning single off of Miami right-hander Sergio Romo.
With Murphy unable to man his post for Saturday’s game against the Marlins, Black turned to second baseman Ryan McMahon as a temporary replacement. McMahon may split first-base duties with veteran first baseman Mark Reynolds for the foreseeable future, especially as rookie infielder Garrett Hampson appears well-positioned to handle the keystone this spring.