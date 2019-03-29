Paul Goldschmidt
Watch: Paul Goldschmidt delivers three home runs for the Cardinals

There’s no question that Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt deserves every penny of the five-year, $130 million extension he signed with St. Louis last week. Still, it certainly didn’t hurt that he followed up a hitless debut on Opening Day with four hits — including three home runs — when he faced the Brewers for Game 2 on Friday.

Goldschmidt wasted little time getting the Cardinals on the board in the first inning. Matt Carpenter drew a leadoff walk from Milwaukee right-hander Freddy Peralta, followed by a 10-pitch at-bat from Goldschmidt that eventually resulted in a two-RBI home run — his first-ever homer for the club.

The Brewers kept pace through the first five innings, answering the home run (and Yadier Molina‘s RBI double) with a Ryan Braun three-run dinger in the third. Brewers righty Taylor Williams took the mound at the top of the sixth inning, but was quickly foiled by Goldschmidt as well: this time with a 106-m.p.h., 415-foot solo shot that gave the Cardinals a 5-4 advantage.

The Brewers barely had time to catch their breath before Goldschmidt stepped up to bat again. Following a fruitless sixth inning, Milwaukee turned to right-hander Jacob Barnes to get the job down in the seventh. He surrendered a leadoff single to Kolten Wong, then induced a fly out from Harrison Bader and punched out José Martínez on a full count. Things started to unravel with Matt Carpenter’s run-scoring single, however, and came completely undone as Goldschmidt unloaded his third home run of the night, a 406-footer that tilted the score 8-4 in the Cardinals’ favor.

While it looked as though Goldschmidt might have gotten a shot at a fourth home run — making him the 19th MLB player to record the feat, and the second since J.D. Martinez to do so off of four different pitchers in one game — he was denied the opportunity after getting intentionally walked in the ninth. Still, he managed to make some pretty cool history even so: according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, he’s just the sixth player since 1919 to deliver a three-homer performance within the first two games of the season.

Justin Upton sidelined 8-12 weeks with injured toe

Angels corner outfielder Justin Upton is slated to miss 8-12 weeks with a turf toe injury, manager Brad Ausmus announced Friday. It’s been a rough spring for the veteran outfielder, who was limited to just five games in spring training after spraining his toe and suffering an extended bout of tendonitis in his right knee. Ausmus didn’t elaborate on the nature of the injury, but said the decision had been reached following further evaluation of the situation.

Upton, 31, completed his first full-season run with the Angels in 2018. He batted a robust .257/.344/.463 with 30 home runs, an .808 OPS, and 3.1 fWAR across 613 plate appearances. This is the first significant setback he’s seen in quite some time, as he managed to remain fairly healthy last year despite losing some time to the IL with a concussion and a troublesome finger laceration (the direct result of cleaning a wine glass).

While Upton’s bat will undoubtedly be missed in the lineup, the Angels aren’t exactly hurting for outfield depth at the moment. Peter Bourjos and Kole Calhoun have the outfield corners locked down for the time being, with recent waiver claim Brian Goodwin playing backup in left field as Upton works toward a full recovery. According to comments from GM Billy Eppler on Friday, the club is not prepared to bring in additional reinforcements as they look to bolster their outfield configuration, perhaps in the hopes that Bourjos and Goodwin will step up at the plate in Upton’s absence.