Paul Goldschmidt
AP Photo

Paul Goldschmidt hits three homers for Cardinals

By Ashley VarelaMar 29, 2019, 11:53 PM EDT
12 Comments

There’s no question that Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt deserves every penny of the five-year, $130 million extension he signed with St. Louis last week. Still, it certainly didn’t hurt that he followed up a hitless debut on Opening Day with four hits — including three home runs — when he faced the Brewers for Game 2 on Friday.

Goldschmidt wasted little time getting the Cardinals on the board in the first inning. Matt Carpenter drew a leadoff walk from Milwaukee right-hander Freddy Peralta, followed by a 10-pitch at-bat from Goldschmidt that eventually resulted in a two-RBI home run — his first-ever homer for the club.

The Brewers kept pace through the first five innings, answering the home run (and Yadier Molina‘s RBI double) with a Ryan Braun three-run dinger in the third. Brewers righty Taylor Williams took the mound at the top of the sixth inning, but was quickly foiled by Goldschmidt as well: this time with a 106-m.p.h., 415-foot solo shot that gave the Cardinals a 5-4 advantage.

The Brewers barely had time to catch their breath before Goldschmidt stepped up to bat again. Following a fruitless sixth inning, Milwaukee turned to right-hander Jacob Barnes to get the job down in the seventh. He surrendered a leadoff single to Kolten Wong, then induced a fly out from Harrison Bader and punched out José Martínez on a full count. Things started to unravel with Matt Carpenter’s run-scoring single, however, and came completely undone as Goldschmidt unloaded his third home run of the night, a 406-footer that tilted the score 8-4 in the Cardinals’ favor.

While it looked as though Goldschmidt might have gotten a shot at a fourth home run — making him the 19th MLB player to record the feat, and the second since J.D. Martinez to do so off of four different pitchers in one game — he was denied the opportunity after getting intentionally walked in the ninth. Still, he managed to make some pretty cool history even so: according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, he’s just the sixth player since 1919 to deliver a three-homer performance within the first two games of the season.

Mitch Moreland hits pinch-hit, three-run homer in ninth to lift Boston over Seattle

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraMar 30, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

Mitch Moreland hit a pinch hit three-run homer in the ninth in Seattle last night, helping the Red Sox rally to a 7-6 win over the Mariners for their first win of the season.

The Sox were down 6-1 after four innings but chipped back for one in the fifth and then got homers from J.D. Martinez in the sixth and Christian Vazquez in the eighth to make it 6-4.

Rafael Devers opened the ninth with a double off of Hunter Strickland and, after advancing to third on a passed ball, Blake Swihart was hit by a pitch to put runners on the corners. A fielder’s choice which nailed Devers at home put Jackie Bradley Jr. on base, setting the stage for Moreland’s heroics:

Note to Mariners closer Hunter Strickland: keep the ball down a bit next time, mmkay?

Lost in Boston’s comeback was a nice outing my Mariners rookie pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, who allowed three — two earned — over six innings and was in line for the win before the M’s bullpen collapsed.

Meanwhile, M’s hitters hit three home runs off Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi, who lasted five innings and allowed six runs. One of those homers came from Domingo Santana, who now has three on the season. Talk about a fast start. The Mariners have 12 home runs in four games, including eight in the first two against the Red Sox.