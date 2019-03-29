Getty Images

Nationals fans creatively deface Bryce Harper jerseys

By Craig CalcaterraMar 29, 2019, 10:14 AM EDT
A big star leaves town and his former hometown fans feel betrayed. They hate him and call him greedy. They boo him when he returns and hold a grudge until the end of their days — or until the guy comes back on a final one-year deal at the end of his career, after which all is forgiven.

It’s a tale as old as time. Or, well, as old as free agency.

A lot of the time the booing and the hatred seems unfair to me. Sometimes guys who are simply traded away are booed, which is odd given that they didn’t have a choice. Often, when a guy leaves via free agency, the team made no real effort to keep the player, again, giving him no choice but to leave. Doesn’t matter, though. There is always going to be a certain segment of fans who root for laundry, who hate players who don’t wear the preferred laundry and who especially hate the players who once wore the preferred laundry and don’t anymore.

Which makes me wonder: if they love the laundry so much, why do they destroy it like these Nats fans did to their very expensive Bryce Harper jerseys, as seen at yesterday’s Mets-Nats game:

No word on whether they hold a similar grudge against the billionaire owners of the team who lowballed Harper in contract negotiations. Maybe they defaced their Armani suits to protest that and we just haven’t seen ’em yet.

Mitch Moreland hits pinch-hit, three-run homer in ninth to lift Boston over Seattle

By Craig CalcaterraMar 30, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
Mitch Moreland hit a pinch hit three-run homer in the ninth in Seattle last night, helping the Red Sox rally to a 7-6 win over the Mariners for their first win of the season.

The Sox were down 6-1 after four innings but chipped back for one in the fifth and then got homers from J.D. Martinez in the sixth and Christian Vazquez in the eighth to make it 6-4.

Rafael Devers opened the ninth with a double off of Hunter Strickland and, after advancing to third on a passed ball, Blake Swihart was hit by a pitch to put runners on the corners. A fielder’s choice which nailed Devers at home put Jackie Bradley Jr. on base, setting the stage for Moreland’s heroics:

Note to Mariners closer Hunter Strickland: keep the ball down a bit next time, mmkay?

Lost in Boston’s comeback was a nice outing my Mariners rookie pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, who allowed three — two earned — over six innings and was in line for the win before the M’s bullpen collapsed.

Meanwhile, M’s hitters hit three home runs off Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi, who lasted five innings and allowed six runs. One of those homers came from Domingo Santana, who now has three on the season. Talk about a fast start. The Mariners have 12 home runs in four games, including eight in the first two against the Red Sox.