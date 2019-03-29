Justin Upton
Justin Upton sidelined 8-12 weeks with injured toe

By Ashley VarelaMar 29, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT
Angels corner outfielder Justin Upton is slated to miss 8-12 weeks with a turf toe injury, manager Brad Ausmus announced Friday. It’s been a rough spring for the veteran outfielder, who was limited to just five games in spring training after spraining his toe and suffering an extended bout of tendonitis in his right knee. Ausmus didn’t elaborate on the nature of the injury, but said the decision had been reached following further evaluation of the situation.

Upton, 31, completed his first full-season run with the Angels in 2018. He batted a robust .257/.344/.463 with 30 home runs, an .808 OPS, and 3.1 fWAR across 613 plate appearances. This is the first significant setback he’s seen in quite some time, as he managed to remain fairly healthy last year despite losing some time to the IL with a concussion and a troublesome finger laceration (the direct result of cleaning a wine glass).

While Upton’s bat will undoubtedly be missed in the lineup, the Angels aren’t exactly hurting for outfield depth at the moment. Peter Bourjos and Kole Calhoun have the outfield corners locked down for the time being, with recent waiver claim Brian Goodwin playing backup in left field as Upton works toward a full recovery. According to comments from GM Billy Eppler on Friday, the club is not prepared to bring in additional reinforcements as they look to bolster their outfield configuration, perhaps in the hopes that Bourjos and Goodwin will step up at the plate in Upton’s absence.

Corey Knebel to undergo Tommy John surgery

Corey Knebel
By Ashley VarelaMar 29, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT
Last week, Brewers closer Corey Knebel elicited some concern when it was revealed that he was dealing with a UCL issue in his right elbow. Today, the news is worse: According to a personal pregame announcement, Knebel is set to miss the entire 2019 season after he undergoes Tommy John surgery next Wednesday.

Per MLB.com’s Matt Kelly, Knebel admitted that he had been dealing with lingering elbow soreness since 2014, right around the time that he was toiling in Triple-A Round Rock with the Rangers. He elected to undergo the procedure in hopes of returning to the ‘pen by 2020, though it’s still unclear whether or not he’ll be able to make a full recovery by that point.

The 27-year-old righty did not appear during the Brewers’ 5-4 season opener against the Cardinals on Thursday. He pitched just 5 2/3 innings in Cactus League competition, allowing two hits and two walks and striking out six of 20 batters faced. While he’s still two years removed from the career-high numbers he posted with Milwaukee in 2017, he turned in 16 saves with a serviceable 3.58 ERA, 3.6 BB/9, 14.3 SO/9, and 1.0 fWAR through 55 1/3 frames in 2018.

The Brewers, meanwhile, have yet to announce an official replacement for Knebel at the back end of the bullpen. While both the Brewers and Braves have been continuously linked to free agent closer Craig Kimbrel this spring, it doesn’t look as if either team is particularly close to striking a deal with the right-hander just yet.