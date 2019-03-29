Justin Upton sidelined 8-12 weeks with injured toe

Angels corner outfielder Justin Upton is slated to miss 8-12 weeks with a turf toe injury, manager Brad Ausmus announced Friday. It’s been a rough spring for the veteran outfielder, who was limited to just five games in spring training after spraining his toe and suffering an extended bout of tendonitis in his right knee. Ausmus didn’t elaborate on the nature of the injury, but said the decision had been reached following further evaluation of the situation.

Upton, 31, completed his first full-season run with the Angels in 2018. He batted a robust .257/.344/.463 with 30 home runs, an .808 OPS, and 3.1 fWAR across 613 plate appearances. This is the first significant setback he’s seen in quite some time, as he managed to remain fairly healthy last year despite losing some time to the IL with a concussion and a troublesome finger laceration (the direct result of cleaning a wine glass).

While Upton’s bat will undoubtedly be missed in the lineup, the Angels aren’t exactly hurting for outfield depth at the moment. Peter Bourjos and Kole Calhoun have the outfield corners locked down for the time being, with recent waiver claim Brian Goodwin playing backup in left field as Upton works toward a full recovery. According to comments from GM Billy Eppler on Friday, the club is not prepared to bring in additional reinforcements as they look to bolster their outfield configuration, perhaps in the hopes that Bourjos and Goodwin will step up at the plate in Upton’s absence.