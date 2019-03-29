Getty Images

John Wetteland indicted on three counts of continuous sexual assault of a child

By Craig CalcaterraMar 29, 2019, 4:01 PM EDT
5 Comments

Former major league pitcher John Wetteland was arrested in mid-January on child sex abuse charges. Yesterday a Texas grand jury indicted him on three counts of “continuous sexual assault of a child.” He was released on $25,000 bond.

Specifically, Wetteland, 52, is accused of forcing a child to repeatedly perform a sex act on him. The assaults began in 2004, when the child was 4, and they allegedly occurred twice more during a two-year period.

Wettleland was a big league pitcher from 1989-2000, starring for the Dodgers, Expos, Yankees and Rangers. He led the American League with 43 saves in 1996 and, with Mariano Rivera setting up for him, helped the Yankees win their first World Series title in 18 years. He was a three-time All-Star and completed his 12-year career with 330 saves, which currently has him at 15th on the All-Time list.

Following his playing career he served as a bullpen coach for both the Washington Nationals and the Seattle Mariners.

Record 102 players on Opening Day rosters are from Dominican Republic

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraMar 29, 2019, 2:56 PM EDT
3 Comments

Major League Baseball released its annual demographic analysis of Opening Day rosters today. The survey revealed that out of 882 players on active rosters, the injured list and the restricted list, 251 were born outside of the United States. Among those, 102 were from the Dominican Republic.

That’s the first time there have been more than 100 players from a single country other than the United States in major league history. Due to the larger number of players counted, however, that falls just short of the highest percentage of Dominican-born players. This year it was 11.6 percent. In 2007, 99 of 849 players were from the Dominican Republic, putting the figure at 11.7 percent.

The total of international players is the third highest behind 2017, when there were 259 players from outside the U.S., and last year, when there were 254. The 28.5 percent figure is down from 29 percent last year and is the fifth highest ever. The record was set in 2018 with 29.8 percent.

Overall, there were players from 20 countries on Opening Day rosters. After the United States and the Dominican Republic came Venezuela (68), Cuba (19), Puerto Rico (18), Mexico (eight), Japan and Canada (six each), Curacao and South Korea (five each), and Colombia (four). Aruba, Australia, Brazil, Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Nicaragua, Panama, Taiwan and the U.S. Virgin Islands have one player each. Word on the street is that Hunter Pence is from Mars, but he was naturalized in 2007 and thus is counted as American, but I don’t put stock in rumors.

The Minnesota Twins and Pittsburgh Pirates have the most international-born players, with 14 each, followed by the Chicago White Sox with 13 and the Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays with 11 apiece.

Viva the national international pastime.