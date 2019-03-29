Corey Knebel
Getty Images

Corey Knebel to undergo Tommy John surgery

By Ashley VarelaMar 29, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Last week, Brewers closer Corey Knebel elicited some concern when it was revealed that he was dealing with a UCL issue in his right elbow. Today, the news is worse: According to a personal pregame announcement, Knebel is set to miss the entire 2019 season after he undergoes Tommy John surgery next Wednesday.

Per MLB.com’s Matt Kelly, Knebel admitted that he had been dealing with lingering elbow soreness since 2014, right around the time that he was toiling in Triple-A Round Rock with the Rangers. He elected to undergo the procedure in hopes of returning to the ‘pen by 2020, though it’s still unclear whether or not he’ll be able to make a full recovery by that point.

The 27-year-old righty did not appear during the Brewers’ 5-4 season opener against the Cardinals on Thursday. He pitched just 5 2/3 innings in Cactus League competition, allowing two hits and two walks and striking out six of 20 batters faced. While he’s still two years removed from the career-high numbers he posted with Milwaukee in 2017, he turned in 16 saves with a serviceable 3.58 ERA, 3.6 BB/9, 14.3 SO/9, and 1.0 fWAR through 55 1/3 frames in 2018.

The Brewers, meanwhile, have yet to announce an official replacement for Knebel at the back end of the bullpen. While both the Brewers and Braves have been continuously linked to free agent closer Craig Kimbrel this spring, it doesn’t look as if either team is particularly close to striking a deal with the right-hander just yet.

John Wetteland indicted on three counts of continuous sexual assault of a child

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraMar 29, 2019, 4:01 PM EDT
15 Comments

Former major league pitcher John Wetteland was arrested in mid-January on child sex abuse charges. Yesterday a Texas grand jury indicted him on three counts of “continuous sexual assault of a child.” He was released on $25,000 bond.

Specifically, Wetteland, 52, is accused of forcing a child to repeatedly perform a sex act on him. The assaults began in 2004, when the child was 4, and they allegedly occurred twice more during a two-year period.

Wettleland was a big league pitcher from 1989-2000, starring for the Dodgers, Expos, Yankees and Rangers. He led the American League with 43 saves in 1996 and, with Mariano Rivera setting up for him, helped the Yankees win their first World Series title in 18 years. He was a three-time All-Star and completed his 12-year career with 330 saves, which currently has him at 15th on the All-Time list.

Following his playing career he served as a bullpen coach for both the Washington Nationals and the Seattle Mariners.