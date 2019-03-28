Video: Jhoulys Chacín homers on Opening Day

Brewers starter Jhoulys Chacín started the 2019 season on the wrong foot, yielding a pair of home runs to Cardinals Kolten Wong and Harrison Bader in the second inning. Chacín atoned for it by hitting a home run of his own in the bottom of the fifth off of Miles Mikolas, pushing the Brewers’ lead to 5-3.
As MLB.com’s Andrew Simon notes, Chacín is the first pitcher to homer on Opening Day since Madison Bumgarner in 2017 (he hit two). Before Bumgarner, Clayton Kershaw had been the last pitcher to do it in 2013 against the Giants. Simon adds that Chacín is the first Milwaukee pitcher to homer on Opening Day since Warren Spahn (Braves).
On the mound, Chacín went 5 1/3 innings, yielding the three runs to the Cardinals on three hits and a pair of walks with seven strikeouts. The 31-year-old is coming off of back-to-back solid campaigns with the Padres and Brewers and is looking to continue that in 2019.
On Tuesday, I highlighted a few of the Opening Day starting pitching matchups that piqued my interest. The first one was Mets-Nationals, which featured 2018 National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom squaring off against NL Cy Young runner-up Max Scherzer.
deGrom only won 10 games last year, but paced baseball with a 1.70 ERA along with a 269/46 K/BB ratio across 217 innings. The performance netted him 29 of 30 first-place votes. The right-hander also recently inked a five-year, $137.5 million contract extension with the Mets.
Scherzer, meanwhile, led baseball in innings pitched (220 2/3), strikeouts (300), complete games (two), and shutouts (one). He led the NL in wins (18), WHIP (0.911), and K/9 (12.2). 2018 marked his third consecutive year finishing first or second in Cy Young balloting, and his sixth consecutive top-five finish.
Both starters delivered on Opening Day on Thursday in D.C. deGrom got the best of Scherzer as the Mets won 2-0. deGrom tossed six shutout innings, limiting the Nationals to five hits and a walk with 10 strikeouts. Scherzer yielded two runs on two hits and three walks with 12 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings. Second baseman Robinson Canó accounted for both of the Mets’ runs, lifting a solo home run in the top of the first inning and adding an RBI single in the eighth.
The other marquee matchup today also features Nos. 1 and 2 in AL Cy Young balloting: the Rays’ Blake Snell opposite the Astros’ Justin Verlander.
Welcome back, baseball.