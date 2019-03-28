Opening Day 25-man payroll down an average of $8 million for 2019

We’ve talked about teams being cheap all offseason. As of Opening Day we have some numbers to gauge that cheapness.
According to Sportrac, the average 2019 Opening Day 40-man roster payroll is down over $3 million compared to 2018. Last year it was $136.8 million. This year it’s $133.6 million. The average 25-Man Opening Day payrolls is down even more: from $114.5 million in 2018 to $106.7 million in 2019. That’s a drop of almost $8 million.
Meanwhile, all y’all who were earnestly claiming that a couple of big contracts to Bryce Harper and Manny Machado negated the downward pressure on salaries across the game probably need to reassess your view of things.
On Tuesday, I highlighted a few of the Opening Day starting pitching matchups that piqued my interest. The first one was Mets-Nationals, which featured 2018 National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom squaring off against NL Cy Young runner-up Max Scherzer.
deGrom only won 10 games last year, but paced baseball with a 1.70 ERA along with a 269/46 K/BB ratio across 217 innings. The performance netted him 29 of 30 first-place votes. The right-hander also recently inked a five-year, $137.5 million contract extension with the Mets.
Scherzer, meanwhile, led baseball in innings pitched (220 2/3), strikeouts (300), complete games (two), and shutouts (one). He led the NL in wins (18), WHIP (0.911), and K/9 (12.2). 2018 marked his third consecutive year finishing first or second in Cy Young balloting, and his sixth consecutive top-five finish.
Both starters delivered on Opening Day on Thursday in D.C. deGrom got the best of Scherzer as the Mets won 2-0. deGrom tossed six shutout innings, limiting the Nationals to five hits and a walk with 10 strikeouts. Scherzer yielded two runs on two hits and three walks with 12 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings. Second baseman Robinson Canó accounted for both of the Mets’ runs, lifting a solo home run in the top of the first inning and adding an RBI single in the eighth.
The other marquee matchup today also features Nos. 1 and 2 in AL Cy Young balloting: the Rays’ Blake Snell opposite the Astros’ Justin Verlander.
Welcome back, baseball.