Lorenzo Cain robs José Martínez of home run to end Opening Day game

Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain ended Opening Day in style, robbing José Martínez of a game-tying solo home run with two outs in the top of the ninth inning.

Lefty reliever Josh Hader was on for his second inning of work after striking out the side in the top of the eighth. He got Yadier Molina to fly out, then struck out Dexter Fowler to bring up Martínez. Martínez took an inside fastball for ball one, then ripped a second fastball that caught a bit too much of the plate to right-center field. Cain, who somehow has never won a Gold Glove Award, gave chase. He slowed down at the warning track, timing his leap just in front of the Cardinals’ bullpen. As replays showed, the ball indeed would’ve slipped just over the fence if not for Cain’s effort.

The Brewers won 5-4. Hader got the save. Starter Jhoulys Chacín — who homered — got the win. Miles Mikolas was saddled with the loss.

