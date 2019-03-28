Dodgers set new Opening Day record with eight home runs

The Dodgers brought the lumber, kicking off the 2019 regular season at home against the Diamondbacks on Thursday afternoon. The club mashed eight home runs, setting a new Opening Day record. The previous record was six, accomplished only twice: by the White Sox against the Royals on March 29 last year, and by the Mets against the Expos on April 4, 1988.
The dingers:
- 2nd inning: Joc Pederson (solo) vs. Zack Greinke
- 4th inning: Kiké Hernández (two-run), Austin Barnes (solo), Corey Seager (solo) vs. Greinke
- 6th inning: Pederson (two-run) vs. Matt Koch
- 7th inning: Max Muncy (solo), Cody Bellinger (solo), Kiké Hernández (solo) vs. Koch
Eight-homer games don’t happen often after Opening Day, either. The Dodgers’ outburst on Thursday was just the 25th eight-homer game since 1908, according to Baseball Reference. It’s the sixth eight-homer game since 2010.
The Dodgers went on to win 12-5. The eight homers allowed marks a new record for D-Backs pitching in a single game. Their previous record was six homers allowed, accomplished on seven different occasions.