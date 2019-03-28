Getty Images

Bryce Harper has best-selling jersey of 2019

By Craig CalcaterraMar 28, 2019, 9:17 AM EDT
Players may think Bryce Harper is “the most overrated” guy in baseball, but fans don’t think that way. At least the ones in Philly whose great enthusiasm for their new outfielder has pushed his jersey sales to the top of the charts. That’s according to Major League Baseball which just released the top-selling jerseys in baseball since the first of the year, with Harper in the number one position.

Following Harper is Aaron Judge, who had the top-selling jersey in 2018. Then comes Mookie Betts, Mike Trout and, somewhat surprisingly to me anyway, Yadier Molina. After all of these years you’d figure that every Cards fan who wanted a Molina jersey had gotten one already, but I guess the classics never go out of style. Have to figure Paul Goldschmidt is gonna surge up from number 11 and pass him this season, but who knows?

Here’s the whole top-20:

1. Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

2. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

3. Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox

4. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

5. Yadier Molina, St. Louis Cardinals

6. Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

7. Javier Báez, Chicago Cubs

8. Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

9. Anthony Rizzo, Chicago Cubs

10. Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves

11. Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals

12. Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

13. Ichiro Suzuki, Seattle Mariners

14. Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers

15. Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs

16. Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

17. Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

18. Andrew Benintendi, Boston Red Sox

19. Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees

20. Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

Robinson Cano homers in his first at bat as a Met

By Craig CalcaterraMar 28, 2019, 1:37 PM EDT
Robinson Cano was traded from the Mariners back to New York in early December. To the Mets, of course, not the Yankees.

There was skepticism about the trade from some. Cano is 36. He also lost a big chunk of the 2018 season due to a PED suspension. Was he still good enough to play second base for a team with pretensions of contention? Did he make too much money on a team that, historically, has not cared to spend too much money? Will the bat speed and the production still be there?

It will take more than one at bat for those questions to be answered but so far, so good for Cano. His first at bat of the season came against the great Max Scherzer in Washington and this is what he did with a 1-1 pitch:

You never get a second chance to make a first impression. Cano’s first impression as a Met was a pretty dang good one.