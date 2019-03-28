Bryce Harper has best-selling jersey of 2019

Players may think Bryce Harper is “the most overrated” guy in baseball, but fans don’t think that way. At least the ones in Philly whose great enthusiasm for their new outfielder has pushed his jersey sales to the top of the charts. That’s according to Major League Baseball which just released the top-selling jerseys in baseball since the first of the year, with Harper in the number one position.
Following Harper is Aaron Judge, who had the top-selling jersey in 2018. Then comes Mookie Betts, Mike Trout and, somewhat surprisingly to me anyway, Yadier Molina. After all of these years you’d figure that every Cards fan who wanted a Molina jersey had gotten one already, but I guess the classics never go out of style. Have to figure Paul Goldschmidt is gonna surge up from number 11 and pass him this season, but who knows?
Here’s the whole top-20:
1. Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
2. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
3. Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox
4. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
5. Yadier Molina, St. Louis Cardinals
6. Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers
7. Javier Báez, Chicago Cubs
8. Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
9. Anthony Rizzo, Chicago Cubs
10. Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves
11. Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals
12. Manny Machado, San Diego Padres
13. Ichiro Suzuki, Seattle Mariners
14. Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers
15. Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs
16. Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
17. Alex Bregman, Houston Astros
18. Andrew Benintendi, Boston Red Sox
19. Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees
20. Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves