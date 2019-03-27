Getty Images

Opening Day 2019: Team-by-Team Previews — American League

By Craig CalcaterraMar 27, 2019, 8:56 AM EDT
We’ve done some predictions. We’ve cataloged the new, random and fun things in store for the 2019 season. Now let’s talk some actual baseball. 

Earlier this month Bill and did some division-by-division previews. Not a ton has changed since then, but here for Opening Day are our updated team-by-team capsule summaries which should quickly orient you as to each team’s major strengths and weaknesses for the coming season. Here’s the National League. Now the American League:

AMERICAN LEAGUE EAST

Boston Red Sox: Still the best team in baseball in our view. They still have the best offense of anyone and they may actually be more balanced than they were in 2018. Not that you need too much balance when you have Mookie BettsJ.D. Martinez and the other stars up and down the order. The rotation is likewise a strength with a healthy Chris Sale returning, the postseason David Price renaissance hopefully carrying over and a full year of Nathan Eovaldi. Whether the rotation is strong or great depends on Rick Porcello and Eduardo Rodriguez matching past performance or best-case expectations. The big issue, as everyone knows, is the bullpen. Craig Kimbrel is gone and, presumably, not returning. Joe Kelly left for L.A. As Tigers fans recall, GM Dave Dombrowski does not have a great track record in cobbling together bullpens, and the 2019 Red Sox’ bullpen is definitely a cobble job in progress. If the Yankees catch Boston, it’ll likely be because the late innings are killing ’em.

New York Yankees: Like the Red Sox, the lineup is set. One can ask whether Troy Tulowitzki can really stay in the lineup and be an asset at short until Didi Gregorius comes back, but he’s had a nice spring. Aside from that the team is loaded as usual, with Aaron JudgeGiancarlo StantonGleyber TorresMiguel Andujar and Aaron Hicks causing all kinds of problems for opposing pitchers. And that’s before you figure that Gary Sanchez is due for a substantial bounceback. The pitching is the opposite situation from the Red Sox. New York’s bullpen is absolutely stacked with Chad GreenZack BrittonAdam OttavinoDellin Betances and Aroldis Chapman constituting the best and hardest-throwing relief corps in baseball. They’ll be needed given Luis Severino’s shoulder injury and a general lack of organizational pitching depth. If things go south early, figure the Yankees to be in the market for a starter.

Tampa Bay Rays: Last year’s surprise 90-win team will not be sneaking up on anyone this year, but they also have a load of young talent to augment those returning. And some not-so-young talent, with the addition of starter Charlie Morton and catcher Mike Zunino. Aside from them the Rays are looking for steps forward from Willy AdamesAustin Meadows and Tyler Glasnow. They added Yandy Diaz and Avisail Garcia. They’ll get a full seasons from 2018 acquisition Tommy Pham. Every one of them has the talent pull off a big year and if a couple of them come through with top-of-projection performance the Rays could have something pretty special on their hands. We’ll see more of that opener/bullpenning pitching formula that gave them so much success last year, but with an excellent one-two-three rotation of Cy Young winner Blake Snell, Morton and Glasnow. they will not have to rely on it as much as before. The Rays might be dangerous.

Toronto Blue Jays: New manager Charlie Montoyo will take the reins of a rebuild that still has a ways to go. Familar faces like Randal GrichukKevin Pillar and Justin Smoak are back on offense and Marcus Stroman and Aaron Sanchez will pitch every five days, but it’s obviously a team in flux. The biggest story this year will be Vladimir Guerrero Jr., baseball’s best hitting prospect, who will eventually land in Toronto after he returns and rehabs from a minor spring training injury . . . and  after the Jays are done manipulating his service time. The Jays have an excellent farm system, but the future is, well, in the future for Toronto.

Baltimore Orioles: One of the few safe bets in life is that the 2019 Orioles will finish in last. Normally when a team loses 115 games — which is what the 2018 edition of this club did — that’s the number which stands out the most, but I’m more impressed with them finishing 61 games out of first place. Say what you want about the 2018 Orioles, but they put in some serious effort to get where they got. It’ll be interesting to see what new philosophies the new Orioles front office employs as it tries to pick something of value out of this wreckage and build an entirely new analytics department and player development process. There will not, however, be anything else interesting at the major league level apart from some possible player flipping and draft jockeying. The future in Baltimore is still many, many years away.

The upshot: Boston and New York will be 1-2, but could flip-flop depending on injuries, big and/or slump seasons and random variation. They’re closer in talent than the eight games separating them last year suggested. Whoever doesn’t win the division is almost assured of the first Wild Card and the Rays may be the strongest contender for the second Wild Card in the AL. Toronto and Baltimore will be cannon fodder.

 

AMERICAN LEAGUE CENTRAL

Cleveland Indians

The Indians feature one of baseball’s best young duos in shortstop Francisco Lindor and third baseman José Ramírez. Aside from them, the starting rotation will be a source of strength for the Indians. The top four includes Corey KluberCarlos CarrascoTrevor Bauer, and Mike Clevinger. The No. 5 is likely to be Shane Bieber, a pitching prospect who flashed greatness at times last year. The club’s biggest weakness is the outfield. As presently constructed, the Indians plan to roll with Leonys Martín and Tyler Naquin as starters while Jake BauersMatt JoyceBrandon Barnes, and Jordan Luplow will all contend for playing time. Not exactly a group inspiring confidence. It is, frankly, surprising that the Indians didn’t do more to address the outfield in the offseason.

Minnesota Twins

The Twins had a busy offseason, signing Marwin González, Nelson CruzJonathan Schoop, Martin Pérez, and Blake Parker. As such, they should hit for markedly more power after finishing 10th in the league in slugging percentage and 12th in home runs last year. The Twins’ fortune will have a lot to do with Byron Buxton staying healthy and productive. He’s capable of greatness but has been largely uneven in his career. Perhaps the Twins’ biggest weakness is the injury bug. Miguel Sanó, Buxton, Michael PinedaJorge PolancoTrevor MayJason Castro, and quite a few others have all been slowed by injuries in recent years. If this club is healthy, though, its nice balance of offense and just enough pitching could, and should, make them a contender.

Chicago White Sox

While still pursuing a promising rebuild, the White Sox don’t seem like much of a threat in the AL Central. They’re loaded with prospects and hitting on just a couple of these prospects puts the White Sox in good shape to be competitive a few years from now. In the meantime, the major league White Sox team isn’t going to be terribly interesting to watch apart from the possibility of midseason trades — slugging first baseman Jose Abreu will likely be shopped this summer — and late season callups. They are definitely a team to watch in 2020 and beyond, however.

Kansas City Royals

Woof. The rebuilding Royals could plausibly challenge the Orioles for the title of Baseball’s Worst Team in 2019. The club wasn’t terribly active in the offseasons, only adding free agents Billy HamiltonChris OwingsJake Diekman, and Brad Boxberger. The only truly interesting thing about them will be to see how many bases Whit Merrifield and Hamilton combine to steal.

Detroit Tigers

The Tigers will continue their rebuilding process while first baseman Miguel Cabrera plays out the back nine of his career. Cabrera is only 35 home runs shy of 500 for his career, and he hit 35-plus as recently as 2016 (38), so it’s possible we see some history in Detroit this season. Aside from Cabrera, the Tigers’ roster is pretty uninspiring. Outfielder Nick Castellanos is arguably the Tigers’ best position player at the moment, but he was worth only 2.9 WAR in a career year last year, bashing 23 home runs with 89 RBI and could very well be traded. The starting rotation is highly volatile and the bullpen is what you’d expect of a rebuilding teams. Some bad breaks and bad health and the Tigers could conceivably be worse than the Royals.

The upshot: The Indians have won the division title in each of the past three years. 2019 is looking like their easiest path to date. It would truly be surprising if anything else happened in baseball’s worst and least interesting division. The Twins will easily take second place, while the 3-4-5 slots will be fought over by teams that should feel lucky to reach 70 wins.

 

AMERICAN LEAGUE WEST

Houston Astros

The division certainly still has one of the best teams in baseball. The Astros, of course, won it all in 2017 and won 103 games in 2018 and there’s not a lot of reason to think that they won’t still be at the top of the standings in 2019. The rotation lost Charlie Morton via free agency and lost Lance McCullers Jr. to Tommy John surgery, but Collin McHugh and Brad Peacock stepping in to join Justin VerlanderGerrit Cole and the newly-acquired Wade Miley — and a plethora of excellent, hard-throwing pitching talent at the top of the minors — shouldn’t cause A.J. Hinch to lose much sleep. On offense the Astros are going to be the Astros. Carlos CorreaGeorge SpringerAlex Bregman and Jose Altuve obviously form the core, and the addition of Michael Brantley in the outfield will provide a nice boost. All in all it’ll be a somewhat different-looking Houston Astros team in 2019, but not radically so. And there is no reason to believe that they will not, once again, run away with the AL West.

Oakland Athletics

No one saw the A’s 97-win season coming last year. And no one that I’ve seen is predicting them to repeat it. There’s probably a good reason for that. The rotation broke down in the second half last year and the A’s, successfully I will note, went all-in on relievers, but it remains to be seen if they have the depth to lean on their bullpen again. On offense the A’s lost one of their best players, Jed Lowrie, to free agency. They’re hoping the newly-acquired Jurickson Profar lives up to his former top-prospect hype and serves as Lowrie 2.0. Beyond that, the offense remains a strength, obviously, with Matt ChapmanKhris Davis, Stephen Piscotty and other mashers hitting a bunch of longballs and shortstop Marcus Semien being one of the more underrated players in the game, both offensively and defensively. A late spring injury to Matt Olson is troubling, but overall it’s a fantastic group. Overall, Most projection systems feature the A’s taking a big step back. I suppose the smart money is on that and, as I said, Houston remains a beast. The A’s, though, are just a couple of arms short of surprising again.

Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout is still Mike Trout and now he’s got a $430 million+ contract to ensure that he’ll be an Angel for a very, very long time. They have new manager in Brad Ausmus, but otherwise the Angels are, once again, an assemblage of familiar and in some cases intriguing players who, as a whole, look pretty clearly to be less than the sum of their parts. Last year’s big addition, Shohei Ohtani, will be limited to DH duties thanks to Tommy John surgery. There are new faces in town, as the Halos picked up first baseman Justin Bour, catcher Jonathan Lucroy, starters Matt Harvey and Trevor Cahill and closer Cody Allen. They also obtained infielder Tommy La Stella in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. As we seem to say with the Angels every year, if everything breaks just right the season could be interesting.  We have learned, however, not to put too much stock in the Angels’ potential, so we will remain bearish on them unless and until they give us reason not to be.

Seattle Mariners 

Most of the big stars were shipped out of town and even the ballpark has a new name. The Mariners, winners of 89 games last season, are a totally new team. And they are totally not going to win 89 again this year. The only bonafide big name they added in the offseason — Edwin Encarnacion — will likely himself be traded this year if he does anything other than completely crater. There are still some well-known names on the roster — Jay BruceMitch HanigerDee GordonFelix Hernandez and, eventually, Seager will be around — but everything about what’s happening in Seattle this year is about the future, not the present. Their biggest battle will to be against the Rangers to avoid fifth place. We are rather agnostic as to who has a bigger claim on that position at the moment, frankly.

Texas Rangers

Gone: future Hall-of-Famer Adrian Beltre, to retirement. Remaining: the Rangers’ rebuild, which does not figure to bear enough fruit in 2019 to radically improve on last year’s 95-loss club. The 2019 season is going to be all about the development of prospects Taylor HearnYohander MendezWillie Calhoun, Anderson Tejada, Leody Taveras, and Bubba Thompson, all of whom are more likely to feature in later seasons of the Texas Rangers Saga as opposed to the current one.

Upshot: It’s the Astros’ world and everyone else is living in it. The A’s are a good team that is fun to watch but they’ll be fighting regression and, in all likelihood, fighting for a Wild Card spot. The Angels could too, we suppose. The M’s and Rangers are gonna stink on ice.

Opening Day 2019: Predictions

By Craig CalcaterraMar 27, 2019, 10:30 AM EDT
We’ve posted our National League Preview and American League Preview. We’ve cataloged the new, random and fun things in store for the 2019 season. Now let’s be dumb and do some predictions. 

By now I don’t need to tell you how silly it is to predict the outcome of a baseball season in which over 2,400 baseball games are played by over a thousand players, all of whom are subject to injury and/or wild variation from past performance or reasonable expectations. Baseball is freakin’ chaos, my friends. And while that is one of the top things to recommend it, it’s also the thing that makes predicting its outcomes a fool’s errand.

For example, neither Bill, Ashley or I picked the Red Sox to even win the AL East last year. One of us, though SHE will remain nameless, didn’t even have them making the postseason. Not that the HEs in those predictions were clairvoyant. Bill had the Nationals winning the pennant. I had the Cubs. None of us saw the A’s coming. We were guessing, just as we always guess. And we’ll guess again too.

Before we guess, though, let’s look at some of the other people out there guessing. Each year lots of other outlets do predictions. Theirs aren’t all that better than ours, frankly. Well, sometimes they are. But not always!

Here are CBS’s predictions. They have five people doing it. I’ve met most of their five and like them, so when they’re just as wrong as we are, I won’t dunk on them too hard.

Will Leitch at MLB.com is a friend, so when I read his 1 bold prediction for each of the 30 teams and all of them seem pretty reasonable and some even seem downright savvy, I get mad, because what is life if not making fun of your friends?

ESPN does a big thing in which all of its baseball “experts” do predictions. This year they have 31 people weighing in. In the past it’s been well over 40. I’d argue that if you have a head count of experts best noted in the dozens than single digits you might want to examine whether the topic lends itself to actual expertise, but that’s a rant for another time. Know now that here is where ESPN’s 31 soothsayers say their sooths.

ESPN has more people picking the Yankees (16) than the Red Sox (14) to win the division and one brave soul even picked the Rays. A couple picked the A’s or Angels over the Astros out in the AL West. Two picked the Mets in the NL East. One picked the Padres in the NL West.  Is there wisdom to be gleaned from this? Yes: every office has someone who wants to draw attention to themselves. I imagine if we had 31 instead of three “experts” we’d have a lot of gonzo stuff too. I also imagine that, when at least one of those people are right about a wild guess, I’m gonna be mad that I didn’t push the envelope myself. Fear is a paralyzing emotion, my friends.

ESPN has some awards predictions too. The same 31 voters. While picking Mike Trout or Mookie Betts or someone like that to win the AL MVP Award does not require a surplus of imagination, my hat is tipped to the person who picked Juan Soto. I don’t think I’d pick Soto (see below) but I can totally imagine a situation in which (a) he’s the best player on the Nats this year; (b) the Nats bounce back and win a tough division; and (c) all the “see what he did without Bryce Harper around!” hype carries the narrative. Smart pick, actually. Maybe I’ll go back and revise my prediction if he starts hot. You’d never even notice it and then I could pretend I had it all the way.

Enough of that, though. Let’s get down to brass tacks. Let’s do . . . our predictions for the 2019 season!

BILL’S PREDICTIONS

AL East: Red Sox
AL Central: Indians
AL West: Astros
AL Wild Cards: Yankees, Angels

NL East: Phillies
NL Central: Cardinals
NL West: Padres
NL Wild Cards: Nationals, Dodgers

ALCS: Red Sox vs. Astros
NLCS: Cardinals vs. Padres

World Series: Astros vs. Cardinals, Astros win in five games

AL MVP: Mike Trout
NL MVP: Paul Goldschmidt

AL CYA: Gerrit Cole
NL CYA: Max Scherzer

AL ROY: Vladimir Guerrero, Jr.
NL ROY: Fernando Tatis, Jr.

AL Manager of the Year: Alex Cora
NL Manager of the Year: Andy Green

 

ASHLEY’S PREDICTIONS

AL East: Yankees
AL Central: Indians
AL West: Astros
AL Wild Cards: Red Sox, Twins

NL East: Phillies
NL Central: Brewers
NL West: Dodgers
NL Wild Cards: Cardinals, Nationals

ALCS: Yankees vs. Astros
NLCS: Phillies vs. Dodgers

World Series: Yankees vs. Dodgers, Dodgers win in six games

AL MVP: Mike Trout
NL MVP: Nolan Arenado

AL CYA: Justin Verlander
NL CYA: Max Scherzer

AL ROY: Vladimir Guerrero, Jr.
NL ROY: Fernando Tatis Jr.

AL Manager of the Year: Aaron Boone
NL Manager of the Year: Gabe Kapler

 

CRAIG’S PREDICTIONS 

AL East: Yankees
AL Central: Indians
AL West: Astros
AL Wild Cards: Red Sox, Rays

NL East: Nationals
NL Central: Cubs
NL West: Dodgers
NL Wild Cards: Cardinals, Phillies

ALCS: Astros vs. Yankees
NLCS: Cardinals vs. Cubs

World Series: Cardinals vs. Yankees, Yankees win in seven games

AL MVP: Mike Trout
NL MVP: Paul Goldschmidt

AL CYA: Justin Verlander
NL CYA: Max Scherzer

AL ROY: Yusei Kikuchi
NL ROY: Victor Robles

AL Manager of the Year: Kevin Cash
NL Manager of the Year: Mike Shildt