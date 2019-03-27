Join us for a 2019 season preview on the MyTeams App at 2PM ET

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tomorrow is Opening Day. That means today is Preview Day at NBC Sports.

This morning we’ll be posting our 2019 predictions, some capsule team summaries and some other fun things. This afternoon, we’ll have something new.

At 2PM Eastern/1PM Central, I will be joining NBC Sports Chicago’s David Kaplan and Leila Rahimi, along with other NBC Sports analysts from the Bay Area, Boston, Chicago, DC, and Philadelphia for a special season preview show streaming show on NBC’s MyTeams app.

You can download the MyTeams app here. And you should want to, even if you can’t make the show today, as it’s a great source for in-depth coverage, live games and highlights, which you can specially tailor for the teams you follow.

As for the show today, I promise to say something kinda dumb, something kinda smart, and something that the hosts say “OK” to and nod and then quickly move on because they’re not exactly sure what I’m getting at. You know, the usual.

See you at 2PM!

