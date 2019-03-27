NBC

Join us for a 2019 season preview on the MyTeams App at 2PM ET

By Craig CalcaterraMar 27, 2019, 6:49 AM EDT
Tomorrow is Opening Day. That means today is Preview Day at NBC Sports.

This morning we’ll be posting our 2019 predictions, some capsule team summaries and some other fun things. This afternoon, we’ll have something new.

At 2PM Eastern/1PM Central, I will be joining NBC Sports Chicago’s David Kaplan and Leila Rahimi, along with other NBC Sports analysts from the Bay Area, Boston, Chicago, DC, and Philadelphia for a special season preview show streaming show on NBC’s MyTeams app.

As for the show today, I promise to say something kinda dumb, something kinda smart, and something that the hosts say “OK” to and nod and then quickly move on because they’re not exactly sure what I’m getting at. You know, the usual.

See you at 2PM!

Bryce Harper is pandering hard to Philly fans

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
By Bill BaerMar 26, 2019, 11:11 PM EDT
Bryce Harper hadn’t even addressed his new hometown fans before his Phillies jersey started selling like hotcakes. Since then, he’s said all the expected things. Talking about joining the Phillies, he said, “From day one, it felt right … I always talk about family and being a family, being one unit, and I get that from this team. Every guy has your back and vice versa. I’m very excited to go into battle with these guys.”

Harper is continuing to pander hard to Phillies fans. Behold his latest Instagram post:

Has anyone ever really longed to see the Liberty Bell?

Harper also famously recreated that Chase Utley scene from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia with actor Rob McElhenney on Twitter:

In Harper’s next post, he will talk about alternating bottles of You-eng-ling beers with glasses of “wooder.” He’ll add that every so often he will treat himself to a steak sandwich with cheese on it, then go home to watch all of the movies in the Rocky series.