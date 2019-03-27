Athletics acquire Kendrys Morales from Blue Jays

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Blue Jays announced on Wednesday that the club traded DH Kendrys Morales and cash considerations to the Athletics in exchange for minor league infielder Jesus Lopez and international signing bonus pool space.

Morales, 35, is in the final year of his three-year, $33 million contract signed with the Jays in November 2016. Last year, the veteran slugger hit .249/.331/.438 with 21 home runs and 57 RBI in 471 plate appearances.

The A’s recently learned that first baseman Matt Olson will be out four to six weeks with a hamate bone injury. Morales could help fill the gap at first base along with Mark Canha.

Lopez, 22, spent last season with Single-A Beloit, batting .239/.293/.402 with 10 home runs and 41 RBI in 326 plate appearances. He has spent most of his time at second base, but has also played a significant amount of third base and shortstop.

