Anonymous scout dog whistles like crazy about Odubel Herrera

By Craig CalcaterraMar 27, 2019, 1:35 PM EDT
Sports Illustrated’s Phillies preview contains an anonymous scout’s quote about outfielder Odubel Herrera. The quote was so bad — so full of old school racist dog whistling you used to so often hear about athletes of color — that SI went back and softened up the quote a few minutes ago.

Here’s the original version, answering the question, “Name the guy (or guys) on this team you would never want in your clubhouse.”

Herrera. I’m an old-school guy who likes guys who run balls out and run off and on the field and are focused on playing the game the right way. He’s the antithesis of Brett Gardner. He’s like a clown. From what I understand, it was a controversial signing internally, because none of their baseball people could stomach him, but Matt Klentak liked him because he’s a likable goofball kid. So they ended up putting the cash in his pocket, and what they’ve gotten out of it is a f****** dog who’s hurt them more than helped them.

Let’s break this down on the Telestrator:

  • At the start we’ve got a self-proclaimed “old school” guy who likes players who “play the game the right way,” which is a well-known, indefinable phrase, often deployed against players of color. Why don’t you like that player? “Well, he doesn’t play the game the right way.” How so? “HE JUST DOESN’T GO ABOUT HIS BUSINESS RIGHT, OK?”
  • Then we’ve got an unfavorable comparison to a white player, which, obviously.
  • Then we’ve got “clown.”
  • Then we’ve got one in “cash in his pocket,” which is a bit more subtle but which sticks out if you’ve read a little bit and if you’re familiar with some of the older racial stereotypes. Sure, cash is green, not black or white, but there’s a long history of stereotypes about an alleged or assumed lack of financial responsibility on the part of people of color, often referenced by them having “cash in their pockets” or “big rolls of cash” or something. The idea, which I’ll grant is a subtle one but which is very, very real in venerable stereotypes — go read some mid-century detective fiction if you really wanna see this one in action — is that people of color either don’t trust banks and/or carry around money from under-the-table sources and/or always want cash on hand for superfluous or irresponsible spending or what have you. I really don’t think a white player who this scout would’ve not signed has “cash in his pockets.” He’d have “signed a contract” or “agreed to a signing bonus” or, maybe, “got paid”;
  • He’s “a f****** dog” is, of course, on the other end of the subtlety spectrum.

As soon as those quotes started circulating someone must’ve called someone else because now the quotes reads like this:

Herrera. I’m an old-school guy who likes guys who run balls out and run off and on the field and are focused on playing the game the right way. From what I understand, it was a controversial signing internally. What they’ve gotten out of it is a [player] who’s hurt them more than helped them.

There is a disclaimer at the top of the article now which says “Editor’s Note: This article has been updated; the original version mistakingly included language that may be considered inappropriate or offensive. We regret the error.” I really feel, though, like it was less an “error” than a “source for article freaked out when he realized that he used his out loud voice to a reporter and then called and implored SI to soften his quote up some.” That’s between the source and SI, of course.

The worst part of this is that the story will likely cause people to turn this into a referendum on Herrera and his skills and attitude and stuff rather than scrutinizing a bunch of crappy racial dog-whistling. Let’s dispose of that, shall we? No, as far as baseball skills and, at least from what we’ve heard in various reports over the years, work ethic and deportment go, Herrera is not Mike Trout or Torii Hunter or any number of other players you can name. That’s not the point, though. The point is that it’s entirely possible — or at the very least should be entirely possible — to explain why you would not want Herrera on your team without trafficking in this trash.

At the very least, in case you wondered if there were still old school scouts who characterized guys like this, well, yeah, there are.

The White Sox don’t even try to hide what they did with Eloy Jimenez

Eloy Jimenez
Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraMar 27, 2019, 11:43 AM EDT
Eloy Jimenez, you likely know, is the top prospect in the White Sox’ system. He was just also named to the White Sox’ Opening Day roster. That’s great for him. It’s great for White Sox fans. But Lord Almighty did the path for him to get there stink to high heavens.

To review:

  • Last summer, Jimenez hit .337/.384/.577 across Double-A and Triple-A despite being younger than most players in both of those leagues. He actually did better at Triple-A than Double-A;
  • In September, the White Sox declined to call him up when rosters expanded. When asked why, Sox GM Rick Hahn talked about how all “boxes” need to be checked for a prospect to get a promotion. That the stat line is not enough. He said “our checklist that we want these guys to answer is a little more lengthy than that . . . and not until they’ve answered all those questions we have for them at the minor-league level will we promote them”;
  • Because there are no games at the minor league level in September, Jimenez did not get a chance to check any more boxes, of course. He did play eight games in the Dominican Winter League, but that’s not a White Sox development tool. That’s its own thing;
  • Jimenez came to camp this spring and made only 26 spring plate appearances. He was nonetheless sent down to minor league camp on March 13 where Manager Rick Renteria said he would “continue to work on his defense.”
  • Exactly seven days later the White Sox announced that they were giving Jimenez a six-year deal for $43 million;
  • Exactly six days after that, the White Sox announced that Jimenez would make the big league Opening Day roster.

I suppose it’s possible that Jimenez experienced a vast improvement in his defensive abilities and/or checked a certain number of boxes in those few days. However, to paraphrase a Twitter correspondent of mine, it would seem that the biggest thing Jimenez needed to work on was his ability to accept a contract offer which would not allow him to reach arbitration or to reach free agency on a schedule that would cost the White Sox real money. Once cost certainty was achieved — at a cost that is far, far less than Jimenez would’ve likely made had he gone through arbitration and reached free agency in the minimum six years — he was, magically, a much better player.

As we’ve discussed many times here, teams are not exactly great at hiding it when they manipulate a guy’s service time and/or use his lack of leverage against him, but this is the most transparent example of this I can ever recall. The sole criteria for cutting him from big league camp on March 13 was that putting him on the big league roster would start his arbitration and free agency clock. With that consideration removed by virtue of the extraordinarily team-friendly contract to which Jimenez agreed, he was suddenly big league ready. Amazing.

This is rotten as all get-out. Many of you will say things like “hey, that’s just good business sense by the Sox,” but it’s not that simple. Contrary to popular belief, teams are not allowed to manipulate service time like they did here. If they were, they would not tell the laughable lies they do about a guy “working on his defense.” They tell such lies because they are prohibited from making those sorts of decisions solely to save money. If it was allowable for them to manipulate service time you can bet your life that they would crow about doing so, because executives like to crow about doing smart things. They tell the “he needs to work on his defense” lies because they have to to avoid losing a grievance.

Of course, because Jimenez got that contract and is on the Opening Day roster, he will not file a grievance or anything. It would not shock me, however, if the other 29 teams fined the White Sox some nominal amount in their kangaroo court for making that which they at least try to hide on occasion so utterly and pathetically transparent.