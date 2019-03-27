Ron Schwane/Getty Images

Angels claim Brian Goodwin off waivers from Royals

By Bill BaerMar 27, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT
The Angels announced on Wednesday the club has claimed outfielder Brian Goodwin off waivers from the Royals. The Royals released Goodwin on Monday. The Angels designated pitcher Jesus Castillo for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

Goodwin, 28, has a career .769 OPS in 502 plate appearances spread out across three seasons in the big leagues. He had a tough spring, however, batting .116 in 43 at-bats.

The Angels will be without Justin Upton to start the season due to turf toe, so Goodwin will provide some outfield depth.

Francisco Lindor suffered an acute ankle sprain

By Craig CalcaterraMar 27, 2019, 2:30 PM EDT
Bad news for the Indians: Shortstop Francisco Lindor has suffered an acute ankle sprain while running the bases in a minor league game Tuesday.

Lindor was on his way back from a calf strain he suffered in February but now will likely be out for an extended period. How long? No idea. He underwent an MRI today and the Indians will likely be providing an update soon.