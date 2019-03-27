Angels claim Brian Goodwin off waivers from Royals

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Angels announced on Wednesday the club has claimed outfielder Brian Goodwin off waivers from the Royals. The Royals released Goodwin on Monday. The Angels designated pitcher Jesus Castillo for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

Goodwin, 28, has a career .769 OPS in 502 plate appearances spread out across three seasons in the big leagues. He had a tough spring, however, batting .116 in 43 at-bats.

The Angels will be without Justin Upton to start the season due to turf toe, so Goodwin will provide some outfield depth.

