Nick Senzel to miss few weeks due to ankle injury

Robinson Cano was traded from the Mariners back to New York in early December. To the Mets, of course, not the Yankees.

There was skepticism about the trade from some. Cano is 36. He also lost a big chunk of the 2018 season due to a PED suspension. Was he still good enough to play second base for a team with pretensions of contention? Did he make too much money on a team that, historically, has not cared to spend too much money? Will the bat speed and the production still be there?

It will take more than one at bat for those questions to be answered but so far, so good for Cano. His first at bat of the season came against the great Max Scherzer in Washington and this is what he did with a 1-1 pitch:

You never get a second chance to make a first impression. Cano’s first impression as a Met was a pretty dang good one.

Follow @craigcalcaterra