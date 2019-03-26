Nick Senzel to miss few weeks due to ankle injury

Reds prospect Nick Senzel will miss at least the next few weeks due to a sprained right ankle, Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Senzel suffered the injury in a minor league game on Monday, sliding into second base.
Last week, the Reds reassigned Senzel to minor league camp. His agent, Joel Wolfe, called it an “egregious case of service time manipulation.” The matter has been cleanly resolved with the injury, not unlike Vladimir Guerrero, Jr.
Senzel, 23, is the Reds’ No. 1 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. He was getting work in center field this spring after playing second and third base last year (and even a game at shortstop) in the minors. With Triple-A Louisville, Senzel hit .310/.378/.509 with six home runs and 25 RBI in 193 plate appearances.
Robinson Cano was traded from the Mariners back to New York in early December. To the Mets, of course, not the Yankees.
There was skepticism about the trade from some. Cano is 36. He also lost a big chunk of the 2018 season due to a PED suspension. Was he still good enough to play second base for a team with pretensions of contention? Did he make too much money on a team that, historically, has not cared to spend too much money? Will the bat speed and the production still be there?
It will take more than one at bat for those questions to be answered but so far, so good for Cano. His first at bat of the season came against the great Max Scherzer in Washington and this is what he did with a 1-1 pitch:
You never get a second chance to make a first impression. Cano’s first impression as a Met was a pretty dang good one.