Kyle Hendricks signs four year, $55.5 million contract extension with the Cubs

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks has agreed to a four-year contract extension with a vesting option for 2024. The deal will pay him $55.5 million. The deal will not kick in until next year, so he’ll still receive his previously-agreed $7.405 million salary for 2019, making the club’s current commitment to him $63 million through 2023. It buys out his final year of arbitration and his first three years of free agency.
Hendricks posting a 3.07 ERA through 132 starts and one relief appearance in the majors. His best season came in 2016 when he led the league in ERA with a mark of 2.13 in 31 games. Last year he won 14 games and posted a 3.44 ERA (125 ERA+) in 33 starts. He has a 2.98 ERA in 11 postseason appearances.
Robinson Cano was traded from the Mariners back to New York in early December. To the Mets, of course, not the Yankees.
There was skepticism about the trade from some. Cano is 36. He also lost a big chunk of the 2018 season due to a PED suspension. Was he still good enough to play second base for a team with pretensions of contention? Did he make too much money on a team that, historically, has not cared to spend too much money? Will the bat speed and the production still be there?
It will take more than one at bat for those questions to be answered but so far, so good for Cano. His first at bat of the season came against the great Max Scherzer in Washington and this is what he did with a 1-1 pitch:
You never get a second chance to make a first impression. Cano’s first impression as a Met was a pretty dang good one.