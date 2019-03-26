Kyle Hendricks signs a four year, $55.5 million contract extension with the Cubs

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks has agreed to a four-year contract extension with a vesting option for 2024. The deal will pay him $55.5 million. The deal will not kick in until next year, so he’ll still receive his previously-agreed $7.405 million salary for 2019, making the club’s current commitment to him $63 million through 2023. It buys out his final year of arbitration and his first three years of free agency.
Hendricks posting a 3.07 ERA through 132 starts and one relief appearance in the majors. His best season came in 2016 when he led the league in ERA with a mark of 2.13 in 31 games. Last year he won 14 games and posted a 3.44 ERA (125 ERA+) in 33 starts. He has a 2.98 ERA in 11 postseason appearances.
Reds prospect Nick Senzel will miss at least the next few weeks due to a sprained right ankle, Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Senzel suffered the injury in a minor league game on Monday, sliding into second base.
Last week, the Reds reassigned Senzel to minor league camp. His agent, Joel Wolfe, called it an “egregious case of service time manipulation.” The matter has been cleanly resolved with the injury, not unlike Vladimir Guerrero, Jr.
Senzel, 23, is the Reds’ No. 1 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. He was getting work in center field this spring after playing second and third base last year (and even a game at shortstop) in the minors. With Triple-A Louisville, Senzel hit .310/.378/.509 with six home runs and 25 RBI in 193 plate appearances.