Kyle Hendricks signs a four year, $55.5 million contract extension with the Cubs

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks has agreed to a four-year contract extension with a vesting option for 2024. The deal will pay him $55.5 million. The deal will not kick in until next year, so he’ll still receive his previously-agreed $7.405 million salary for 2019, making the club’s current commitment to him $63 million through 2023. It buys out his final year of arbitration and his first three years of free agency.

Hendricks posting a 3.07 ERA through 132 starts and one relief appearance in the majors. His best season came in 2016 when he led the league in ERA with a mark of 2.13 in 31 games. Last year he won 14 games and posted a 3.44 ERA (125 ERA+) in 33 starts. He has a 2.98 ERA in 11 postseason appearances.

