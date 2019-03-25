Greg Holland named official closer for Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have announced that Greg Holland will serve as the team’s official closer to start the season. That comes as a bit of a surprise as Holland pitched just 3 2/3 innings this spring, yielding five runs on six hits and a walk with three strikeouts.

Archie Bradley was considered to be the favorite to be the closer. However, as The Athletic’s Zach Buchanan notes, Bradley will still pitch in high-leverage situations. Closers aren’t always pitching in the toughest spots or against the most fearsome part of the opposing lineup, so the titles don’t mean a whole lot in today’s game outside of contract negotiations and arbitration hearings.

Holland, 33, signed a one-year, $3.25 million contract with the D-Backs on February 1. He split last season between the Cardinals and Nationals, posting an aggregate 4.66 ERA with 70 strikeouts and 26 walks in 46 1/3 innings.

