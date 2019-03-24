Red Sox place Sandy León on waivers

The Red Sox have placed catcher Sandy León on waivers, WEEI’s Evan Drellich reports. León hit .233 in 30 at-bats this spring, but he did draw seven walks.

León, 30, was quite productive in 2016, racking up an .845 OPS, but followed that up with back-to-back disappointing campaigns the last two seasons. He mustered a meager .511 OPS in 288 plate appearances last season. León, however, is under team control through the 2020 season and is well-regarded for his defense, so it seems probable that the Red Sox find a trade partner and send him to be a back-up elsewhere.

Christian Vázquez will handle the bulk of the catching duties this season with Blake Swihart backing him up now that León will be out of the picture. Swihart had been used more as a utilityman in recent seasons.

