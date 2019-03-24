Indians sign Brad Miller to one-year deal

The Indians inked free agent infielder Brad Miller to a one-year contract on Sunday, the team confirmed. In a corresponding move, Danny Salazar was shifted to the 60-day injured list as he continues to recover from right shoulder surgery last summer.
Miller, 29, agreed to a minor league pact with the Dodgers in February, but opted out of the deal on Thursday before getting a big league deal with Cleveland. The veteran middle infielder completed his last major league assignment with the Rays and Brewers in 2018 and logged several starts at first base, second base, shortstop, and DH while batting a cumulative .248/.311/.413 with seven home runs and a .724 OPS through 254 plate appearances.
While it’s unlikely that Miller will return to the 30-homer, 2.0+ fWAR totals of seasons past, he should make a serviceable replacement for either second baseman Jason Kipnis or shortstop Francisco Lindor, both of whom were temporarily shut down with calf injuries earlier this month.
The Blue Jays are in agreement with free agent reliever Daniel Hudson on a one-year deal, Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi reported Sunday. The righty previously inked a minors deal with the Angels in February, but did not make the Opening Day roster as a non-roster invitee and was subsequently released on Friday. The Blue Jays have yet to officially confirm the signing.
Hudson, 32, spent his 2018 run with the Dodgers and turned in a 4.11 ERA, 3.5 BB/9, 8.6 SO/9, and career-worst -0.1 fWAR through 46 innings. His underwhelming performance was further hampered by a lingering bout of right forearm soreness, which effectively kept him off of the mound from mid-August through the end of the season and prevented him from joining the team during their pennant-clinching campaign in the postseason.
Per Davidi, Hudson will be added to a bullpen that already features right-handers Joe Biagini and Bud Norris, left-hander Tim Mayza, and closer Ken Giles. They may see right-handed set-up man Ryan Tepera return to the ‘pen relatively soon, too, as he is unlikely to undergo surgery after experiencing a troubling case of elbow inflammation. As a whole, the Blue Jays’ relief corps will look to bounce back from a poor showing in 2018, when they ranked eighth-worst in the league with a collective 4.45 ERA, 4.32 FIP, and 1.6 fWAR.