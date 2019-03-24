Indians sign Brad Miller to one-year deal

The Indians inked free agent infielder Brad Miller to a one-year contract on Sunday, the team confirmed. In a corresponding move, Danny Salazar was shifted to the 60-day injured list as he continues to recover from right shoulder surgery last summer.

Miller, 29, agreed to a minor league pact with the Dodgers in February, but opted out of the deal on Thursday before getting a big league deal with Cleveland. The veteran middle infielder completed his last major league assignment with the Rays and Brewers in 2018 and logged several starts at first base, second base, shortstop, and DH while batting a cumulative .248/.311/.413 with seven home runs and a .724 OPS through 254 plate appearances.

While it’s unlikely that Miller will return to the 30-homer, 2.0+ fWAR totals of seasons past, he should make a serviceable replacement for either second baseman Jason Kipnis or shortstop Francisco Lindor, both of whom were temporarily shut down with calf injuries earlier this month.