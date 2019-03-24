Giants acquire Eric Kratz from Brewers

The Giants have acquired catcher Eric Kratz from the Brewers, the teams announced Sunday. Minor league infielder C.J. Hinojosa will return to Milwaukee in the trade. As Kratz is currently out of options, the Giants designated right-hander Jose Lopez for assignment in a corresponding move.

The trade will give 38-year-old Kratz yet another team to add to a long list of major-league assignments; to be precise, his eighth in nine years. He polished off a one-year gig with the Brewers in 2018, slashing .236/.280/.355 with six home runs, a .634 OPS, and 0.8 fWAR across 219 plate appearances. He’ll likely be tabbed for a backup role behind Buster Posey alongside catcher/first baseman Aramís García.

Hinojosa, 24, is still working through the lower rungs of the minors and will serve as organizational depth for the Brewers. The shortstop split his 2018 season between High-A San Jose and Double-A Richmond, batting a combined .265/.330/.358 with three homers, six stolen bases (in nine chances), and a .689 OPS across 311 PA.