Giants acquire Eric Kratz from Brewers

The Giants have acquired catcher Eric Kratz from the Brewers, the teams announced Sunday. Minor league infielder C.J. Hinojosa will return to Milwaukee in the trade. As Kratz is currently out of options, the Giants designated right-hander Jose Lopez for assignment in a corresponding move.
The trade will give 38-year-old Kratz yet another team to add to a long list of major-league assignments; to be precise, his eighth in nine years. He polished off a one-year gig with the Brewers in 2018, slashing .236/.280/.355 with six home runs, a .634 OPS, and 0.8 fWAR across 219 plate appearances. He’ll likely be tabbed for a backup role behind Buster Posey alongside catcher/first baseman Aramís García.
Hinojosa, 24, is still working through the lower rungs of the minors and will serve as organizational depth for the Brewers. The shortstop split his 2018 season between High-A San Jose and Double-A Richmond, batting a combined .265/.330/.358 with three homers, six stolen bases (in nine chances), and a .689 OPS across 311 PA.
The Blue Jays are in agreement with free agent reliever Daniel Hudson on a one-year deal, Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi reported Sunday. The righty previously inked a minors deal with the Angels in February, but did not make the Opening Day roster as a non-roster invitee and was subsequently released on Friday. The Blue Jays have yet to officially confirm the signing.
Hudson, 32, spent his 2018 run with the Dodgers and turned in a 4.11 ERA, 3.5 BB/9, 8.6 SO/9, and career-worst -0.1 fWAR through 46 innings. His underwhelming performance was further hampered by a lingering bout of right forearm soreness, which effectively kept him off of the mound from mid-August through the end of the season and prevented him from joining the team during their pennant-clinching campaign in the postseason.
Per Davidi, Hudson will be added to a bullpen that already features right-handers Joe Biagini and Bud Norris, left-hander Tim Mayza, and closer Ken Giles. They may see right-handed set-up man Ryan Tepera return to the ‘pen relatively soon, too, as he is unlikely to undergo surgery after experiencing a troubling case of elbow inflammation. As a whole, the Blue Jays’ relief corps will look to bounce back from a poor showing in 2018, when they ranked eighth-worst in the league with a collective 4.45 ERA, 4.32 FIP, and 1.6 fWAR.