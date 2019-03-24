Alex Cobb could miss Opening Day start

Orioles right-hander Alex Cobb may miss yet another Opening Day assignment due to injury, this time a groin strain that flared up during his final Grapefruit League start against that Twins on Saturday.

Cobb breezed through the first inning, setting down the first three batters on three quick outs, but was promptly pulled before he threw a single pitch in the second. Following the game, he was diagnosed with a mild right groin strain, nothing so severe that it would compromise the right-hander’s 2019 campaign, but just serious enough that it may keep him off the mound during the team’s season opener against the Yankees on March 28.

The 31-year-old is coming off of a tough year in Baltimore, one in which he pitched to a disheartening 5-15 record in 28 starts with a 4.90 ERA, 2.5 BB/9, 6.0 SO/9, and 1.4 fWAR through 152 1/3 innings. This would have marked the first Opening Day assignment of his seven-year career in the majors. In the event that he’s unable to take it, it looks like the Orioles are prepping fellow righty Andrew Cashner in his place.