Alex Cobb could miss Opening Day start

Orioles right-hander Alex Cobb may miss yet another Opening Day assignment due to injury, this time a groin strain that flared up during his final Grapefruit League start against that Twins on Saturday.
Cobb breezed through the first inning, setting down the first three batters on three quick outs, but was promptly pulled before he threw a single pitch in the second. Following the game, he was diagnosed with a mild right groin strain, nothing so severe that it would compromise the right-hander’s 2019 campaign, but just serious enough that it may keep him off the mound during the team’s season opener against the Yankees on March 28.
The 31-year-old is coming off of a tough year in Baltimore, one in which he pitched to a disheartening 5-15 record in 28 starts with a 4.90 ERA, 2.5 BB/9, 6.0 SO/9, and 1.4 fWAR through 152 1/3 innings. This would have marked the first Opening Day assignment of his seven-year career in the majors. In the event that he’s unable to take it, it looks like the Orioles are prepping fellow righty Andrew Cashner in his place.
The Blue Jays have released right-handed reliever John Axford from his minor league contract, per an announcement on Saturday. Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi speculates that the move could provide an avenue for the club to rework Axford’s contract, but the Blue Jays have yet to confirm or deny the report.
Axford, 35, was dealt a blow on Thursday after getting diagnosed with a stress reaction in the olecranon bone of his right elbow. Elbow soreness dogged the right-hander through much of his time in camp, and although he was scheduled for a follow-up examination later this spring, a definite return date had not been established.
Prior to the diagnosis, Axford was tabbed for a setup role with the team in 2019. He pitched to mixed results in 2018 (thanks in part to a late-season fracture of his right fibula) with a 5.27 ERA, 4.9 BB/9, and 9.8 SO/9 through 54 2/3 innings with the Blue Jays and Dodgers. Now, however, it’s not certain that he’ll return to the mound this season in any capacity.
Axford isn’t the only reliever the Blue Jays have lost to injury lately, either, as right-handers Ryan Tepera and Bud Norris have been sidelined with right elbow inflammation and forearm fatigue, respectively. Per Davidi, the Blue Jays offered Norris a $100,000 retention bonus to prevent him from opting out of the minor league contract he signed in February.