Mets sign Rubén Tejada to minor league deal

Free agent infielder Rubén Tejada signed a minor league contract with the Mets, per an official announcement on Saturday. Tejada is not expected to break camp with the team and will report to extended spring training instead.

It’s a homecoming of sorts for the 29-year-old infielder, who got his first taste of the big leagues with the Mets back in 2010. Following the mixed results of his six-year stint in New York, he took short-lived gigs with the Cardinals, Giants, and Orioles, slashing just .230/.293/.283 with six doubles and a .576 OPS during his last run with Baltimore in 2017.

Tejada didn’t crack the major league roster in 2018, instead remaining in Triple-A Norfolk for the duration of the Orioles’ season. His results were uninspired: a .230/.291/.298 batting line with 20 extra-base hits, five stolen bases, and a .590 OPS through 392 plate appearances. He’ll likely serve as minor league infield depth when the Mets kick off their 2019 campaign against the Nationals next week.