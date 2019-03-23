Jason Hammel
Jason Hammel to retire

By Ashley VarelaMar 23, 2019, 2:16 PM EDT
Rangers right-hander Jason Hammel is set to retire from Major League Baseball just one day after making the team’s Opening Day roster, according to multiple reports from MLB.com’s TR Sullivan and Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. While Hammel has informed the team of his decision, a formal announcement has yet to be made.

After finishing out a two-year gig with the Royals in 2018, the 36-year-old righty signed a minor league deal with the Rangers in February, then made it abundantly clear that he wouldn’t settle for anything less than a spot on the 25-man roster.

“I certainly won’t go to Triple-A,” he told Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News last week. “This is a grind. If it requires me to go home, I know my family is waiting for me and has been for a while. I’m more than willing to go home and spend time with them.”

The Rangers eventually placed Hammel on their Opening Day roster with the intent of using him in long relief and spot starts. That may not have been enough of a guarantee for the veteran starter, however, especially considering his recent streak of bad luck in the majors. And, as he told Texas GM Jon Daniels, his priorities had shifted from baseball to his family, making the decision to step away from his MLB career an easy one.

Hammel hit some career-low numbers last year, pitching to a 3-12 record in 18 starts with a 6.02 ERA, 2.8 BB/9, 6.5 SO/9, and 0.9 fWAR across 127 innings in the rotation and bullpen. It was a disappointing finish to a long career, one in which he racked up a cumulative 298 starts and 20.1 fWAR for the Rays, Rockies, Orioles, Cubs, Athletics, and Royals from 2006 through 2018.

The Rangers have yet to name a replacement.

Mets sign Rubén Tejada to minor league deal

Ruben Tejada
By Ashley VarelaMar 23, 2019, 3:46 PM EDT
Free agent infielder Rubén Tejada signed a minor league contract with the Mets, per an official announcement on Saturday. Tejada is not expected to break camp with the team and will report to extended spring training instead.

It’s a homecoming of sorts for the 29-year-old infielder, who got his first taste of the big leagues with the Mets back in 2010. Following the mixed results of his six-year stint in New York, he took short-lived gigs with the Cardinals, Giants, and Orioles, slashing just .230/.293/.283 with six doubles and a .576 OPS during his last run with Baltimore in 2017.

Tejada didn’t crack the major league roster in 2018, instead remaining in Triple-A Norfolk for the duration of the Orioles’ season. His results were uninspired: a .230/.291/.298 batting line with 20 extra-base hits, five stolen bases, and a .590 OPS through 392 plate appearances. He’ll likely serve as minor league infield depth when the Mets kick off their 2019 campaign against the Nationals next week.