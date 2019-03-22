Getty Images

Red Sox, Chris Sale agree to five-year, $145 million contract extension

By Bill BaerMar 22, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
The Red Sox and Chris Sale have agreed to a five-year, $145 million contract extension.

Sale, who turns 30 years old next weekend, was in the final year of his five-year contract extension with the White Sox signed back in March 2013. It eventually became seven years due to club options. The lefty is earning $13.5 million this season, so the $30 million average annual value of the new extension is quite the raise.

Sale was dominant for the Red Sox last season, going 12-4 with a 2.11 ERA and a 237/34 K/BB ratio in 158 innings. He finished fourth in AL Cy Young Award balloting, but likely would have finished higher if he hadn’t gotten injured in mid-August and missed roughly a month of action. Sale was not quite as dominant in the postseason, but he pitched the final inning in Game 5 of the World Series against the Dodgers, wrapping up the championship for the Red Sox.

The last four days have seen eight contract extensions, largely with notable players. Brandon Lowe, Alex Bregman, Ryan Pressly, Mike Trout, Eloy Jiménez, Blake Snell, and Paul Goldschmidt have each signed extensions since Tuesday. Other notable extensions since the end of last season include Nolan Arenado, Luis Severino, and Aaron Nola. This is why you go after the Bryce Harpers and Manny Machados in free agency when you can because the game’s best players won’t be reaching free agency with nearly as much volume as they used to — they’re all signing extensions.

Mets sign Rubén Tejada to minor league deal

By Ashley VarelaMar 23, 2019, 3:46 PM EDT
Free agent infielder Rubén Tejada signed a minor league contract with the Mets, per an official announcement on Saturday. Tejada is not expected to break camp with the team and will report to extended spring training instead.

It’s a homecoming of sorts for the 29-year-old infielder, who got his first taste of the big leagues with the Mets back in 2010. Following the mixed results of his six-year stint in New York, he took short-lived gigs with the Cardinals, Giants, and Orioles, slashing just .230/.293/.283 with six doubles and a .576 OPS during his last run with Baltimore in 2017.

Tejada didn’t crack the major league roster in 2018, instead remaining in Triple-A Norfolk for the duration of the Orioles’ season. His results were uninspired: a .230/.291/.298 batting line with 20 extra-base hits, five stolen bases, and a .590 OPS through 392 plate appearances. He’ll likely serve as minor league infield depth when the Mets kick off their 2019 campaign against the Nationals next week.