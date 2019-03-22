Getty Images

Mets to honor Tom Seaver with a statue, address change

By Craig CalcaterraMar 22, 2019, 9:10 AM EDT
2 Comments

The Mets announced yesterday that Citi Field is getting a new address to honor Tom Seaver. The New York Daily News, meanwhile, reports that in addition to that there will be a Seaver statue coming to Citi Field as well.

Citi Field sits at 126th street and Roosevelt Avenue in Queens. Based on the team’s tweet, it appears that at least that part of 126th street will be renamed Tom Seaver Way or something similar. The current mailing address of the club is actually Roosevelt Avenue, so presumably that will change too.

The Mets will also add a Tom Seaver statue in 2020. The plans for the statue will be come sometime this summer. A Seaver statue is something for which fans have been clamoring for years. Both it and the street name change are appropriate for the greatest player in the club’s history.

Seaver, it was reported earlier this month, has been diagnosed with dementia and has retired from public life.

Braves sign veteran right-hander Tomlin to minor league deal

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 21, 2019, 10:46 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Atlanta Braves have signed right-hander Josh Tomlin to a minor league contract with an invitation to the team’s major league camp.

The 34-year-old Tomlin, who was released by Milwaukee on Wednesday, had a 6.14 ERA in 32 games, including nine starts, with Cleveland in 2018. Tomlin was 61-53 with a 4.77 ERA in nine seasons with the Indians.

Tomlin was 2-1 with a 4.80 ERA in five games with the Brewers this spring after joining the team on a minor league deal.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports