Mets to honor Tom Seaver with a statue, address change

The Mets announced yesterday that Citi Field is getting a new address to honor Tom Seaver. The New York Daily News, meanwhile, reports that in addition to that there will be a Seaver statue coming to Citi Field as well.

Citi Field sits at 126th street and Roosevelt Avenue in Queens. Based on the team’s tweet, it appears that at least that part of 126th street will be renamed Tom Seaver Way or something similar. The current mailing address of the club is actually Roosevelt Avenue, so presumably that will change too.

The Mets will also add a Tom Seaver statue in 2020. The plans for the statue will be come sometime this summer. A Seaver statue is something for which fans have been clamoring for years. Both it and the street name change are appropriate for the greatest player in the club’s history.

Seaver, it was reported earlier this month, has been diagnosed with dementia and has retired from public life.

