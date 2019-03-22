Matt Olson underwent surgery on his right hand

Athletics first baseman Matt Olson underwent a right hamate excision in Los Angeles on Friday, per an official announcement. The club has not yet placed him on the injured list, though it’s all but expected that he’ll miss significant time in recovery.

The soon-to-be 25-year-old infielder suffered the injury during the fifth inning of a 5-4 loss to the Mariners on Thursday, when he felt some pain in his hand after fouling off a pitch from Seattle southpaw Yusei Kikuchi. He finished out his at-bat with a single to right field and was brought home to score by Marcus Semien‘s RBI base hit later in the inning. Mark Canha subbed in for Olson at the top of the sixth inning.

It’s an unfortunate turn of events for Olson and the A’s as they return to the United States for their first home games next week. Olson is coming off of some career-best totals in 2018, for which he earned his first Gold Glove Award after slashing .247/.335/.453 with 29 home runs, a .788 OPS, and 3.4 fWAR across 660 plate appearances. A date has not been set for his return to the lineup.