Matt Olson underwent surgery on his right hand

Athletics first baseman Matt Olson underwent a right hamate excision in Los Angeles on Friday, per an official announcement. The club has not yet placed him on the injured list, though it’s all but expected that he’ll miss significant time in recovery.
The soon-to-be 25-year-old infielder suffered the injury during the fifth inning of a 5-4 loss to the Mariners on Thursday, when he felt some pain in his hand after fouling off a pitch from Seattle southpaw Yusei Kikuchi. He finished out his at-bat with a single to right field and was brought home to score by Marcus Semien‘s RBI base hit later in the inning. Mark Canha subbed in for Olson at the top of the sixth inning.
It’s an unfortunate turn of events for Olson and the A’s as they return to the United States for their first home games next week. Olson is coming off of some career-best totals in 2018, for which he earned his first Gold Glove Award after slashing .247/.335/.453 with 29 home runs, a .788 OPS, and 3.4 fWAR across 660 plate appearances. A date has not been set for his return to the lineup.
The Giants have released outfielder Cameron Maybin, per a report Friday. Maybin inked a minor league contract with the club in mid-February, but will no longer be competing for a roster spot this spring following a rough start in the Cactus League and a DUI arrest. According to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Dalton Johnson, the latter incident was not said to affect the Giants’ consideration of Maybin for a starting or backup role in 2019.
Last season, the 31-year-old rounded out a full dozen years in MLB after taking two back-to-back gigs with the Marlins and Mariners. He batted a combined .249/.326/.336 with four home runs, 10 stolen bases (in 15 chances), and 0.5 fWAR over 384 plate appearances, and was granted free agency shortly after the end of the 2018 regular season.
The Giants, meanwhile, will continue to push forward with a combination of outfielders Steven Duggar, Mac Williamson, Gerardo Parra, Matt Joyce, and Austin Slater, among a smattering of smaller names. It’s not immediately clear who they’ll tag for a backup position in center field, though there’s still time to pull in more talent — as they demonstrated after signing free agent Joyce to a minor league deal on Wednesday.