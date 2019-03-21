Mike Trout, Angels officially announce his new deal

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels officially announced Trout’s $426.5 million, 12-year contract last night.

The details: a $20 million signing bonus, salaries of $16 million this year, $36 million in 2020 and $35.45 million in each of the final 10 years. He gets a full no-trade clause, though he’d achieve that anyway thanks to ten-and-five rights come 2021.

Trout will get a hotel suite on road trips. He also receives four Diamond Club tickets plus a luxury suite for 20 games this year. For the rest of the contract he can pick either the Diamond Clubs tickets or the suite dates for that season. Given that the Angels are still in search of either a new stadium or major renovations to the current ballpark, that could obviously change over time. Either way, it’s fairly safe to say that his buddies will always have a good place to sit in Anaheim.

Trout will make an official celebratory public appearance outside Angel Stadium on Sunday, when the team gets back from spring training for some final pre-season exhibition games.

Trout, in a statement, said “This is where I wanted to be all along. I have enjoyed my time as an Angel and look forward to representing the organization, my teammates and our fans for years to come.” He also thanked Angels owner Arte Moreno.

Moreno:

“This is an exciting day for Angels fans and every player who has ever worn an Angels uniform. Mike Trout, an athlete whose accomplishments have placed him among the greatest baseball players in the history of the game, has agreed to wear an Angels uniform for his entire career.”

Shohei Ohtani, who will likely be spending many, many years with Trout said, “I’m really happy and excited to play with such a great player for a long time. If anyone deserved such a big contract, it’s Mike.”

