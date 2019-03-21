Getty Images

Mariners sweep A’s in two-game Japan Series

By Craig CalcaterraMar 21, 2019, 10:29 AM EDT
The big news, of course, is Ichiro’s retirement. But there was a baseball game that counted today as well and the Mariners took it. Seattle beat Oakland 5-4 in 12 innings to sweep the two-game Japan Series.

Ichiro may have taken an 0-for-4 in his last game, but Ryon Healy and Mitch Haniger homered for the Mariners, staking Seattle to a 3-0 lead after three. The A’s picked up two in the fifth and Seattle added one via a Jay Bruce sac fly to make it 4-2 in the seventh. Oakland tied things back up, ultimately sending it to extras when Khris Davis singled in Matt Chapman in the seventh. Davis would blow a chance to put Oakland ahead in the 11th when he struck out with the bases loaded.

In the twelfth, Domingo Santana, who hit a grand slam in Seattle’s win in the opener on Wednesday, beat out a would-be double-play with the bases loaded to drive in the go-ahead and, ultimately, winning run.

The rebuilding Mariners are now 2-0 on the young year. The A’s, who won 97 games last year, are 0-2. Viva the smallest of sample sizes.

Corey Knebel’s elbow is a “reason for concern”

By Craig CalcaterraMar 21, 2019, 2:24 PM EDT
Brewers manager Craig Counsell said today that reliever Corey Knebel is dealing with an elbow issue. Indeed, he said that there is “reason for concern,” and that Knebel will have his elbow examined. He, in all likelihood, will start the season on the injured list.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Jeffress is heading for the injured list too thanks to “shoulder weakness,” which has kept him out of games for over two weeks. While he is working his way back to strength, he is not ready for games yet. Between the two of those guys being gone, the Brewers’ biggest strength — its bullpen — is suddenly vulnerable.

Which makes the Brewers’ reported conversations with Craig Kimbrel all the more understandable.