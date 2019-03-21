Corey Knebel’s elbow is ‘reason for concern’

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said today that reliever Corey Knebel is dealing with an elbow issue. Indeed, he said that there is “reason for concern,” and that Knebel will have his elbow examined. He, in all likelihood, will start the season on the injured list.
Meanwhile, Jeremy Jeffress is heading for the injured list too thanks to “shoulder weakness,” which has kept him out of games for over two weeks. While he is working his way back to strength, he is not ready for games yet. Between the two of those guys being gone, the Brewers’ biggest strength — its bullpen — is suddenly vulnerable.
Which makes the Brewers’ reported conversations with Craig Kimbrel all the more understandable.
Extension season continues. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that the Cardinals and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt are close to an agreement on a five-year extension. The value is believed to be around $130 million, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Goldschmidt was set to become a free agent after the season.
The Cardinals acquired Goldschmidt, 31, from the Diamondbacks in December in exchange for Luke Weaver, Carson Kelly, Andy Young, and a 2019 competitive balance round B pick. The slugger is a six-time All-Star, a three-time Gold Glove Award winner, and a four-time Silver Slugger Award winner. Goldschmidt owns a career .297/.398/.532 triple-slash line along with 209 home runs, 710 RBI, 709 runs scored, and 124 stolen bases. He is also well-regarded for his defense at first base. As a result, he has accumulated 40.3 Wins Above Replacement over eight seasons, according to Baseball Reference.
With Goldschmidt in place, the Cardinals are set at first base for the foreseeable future. Though Goldschmidt got off to a slow start last season, carrying an OPS barely above .700 into June, he recovered and finished with a .922 OPS. That two-month blip aside, there’s no reason to think Goldschmidt’s production is about to fall off anytime soon.