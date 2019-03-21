A’s prospect Jesus Luzardo shut down with shoulder strain

Not a great couple of day for the Oakland A’s. A few moments ago they just dropped their second of two games against the Mariners to start the season and now they have bad news about their top pitching prospect, Jesus Luzardo. Jane Lee of MLB.com reports that Luzardo will be shut down for 4-6 weeks with a strained muscle in his shoulder.
Luzardo was considered a candidate to open the season in the Oakland rotation but now it seems he won’t begin throwing again until late April or early May. Thus endeth a spring training in which he has allowed only one run in nine and two-thirds innings while striking out 15 and walking four.
Brewers manager Craig Counsell said today that reliever Corey Knebel is dealing with an elbow issue. Indeed, he said that there is “reason for concern,” and that Knebel will have his elbow examined. He, in all likelihood, will start the season on the injured list.
Meanwhile, Jeremy Jeffress is heading for the injured list too thanks to “shoulder weakness,” which has kept him out of games for over two weeks. While he is working his way back to strength, he is not ready for games yet. Between the two of those guys being gone, the Brewers’ biggest strength — its bullpen — is suddenly vulnerable.
Which makes the Brewers’ reported conversations with Craig Kimbrel all the more understandable.