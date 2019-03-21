A’s prospect Jesus Luzardo shut down with shoulder strain

Not a great couple of day for the Oakland A’s. A few moments ago they just dropped their second of two games against the Mariners to start the season and now they have bad news about their top pitching prospect, Jesus Luzardo. Jane Lee of MLB.com reports that Luzardo will be shut down for 4-6 weeks with a strained muscle in his shoulder.

Luzardo was considered a candidate to open the season in the Oakland rotation but now it seems he won’t begin throwing again until late April or early May. Thus endeth a spring training in which he has allowed only one run in nine and two-thirds innings while striking out 15 and walking four.

