Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Bryce Harper finally gets first spring training hit with Phillies

By Bill BaerMar 20, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT
4 Comments

Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper hasn’t had the best spring training showing. After a delayed start because he didn’t officially sign until early this month, Harper made his Phillies debut on March 9. Then Harper had an injury scare when he was hit in the ankle by a pitch on March 15. Harper returned on Sunday and finally registered his first hit of the spring on Wednesday — a line drive up the middle.

Harper finished 1-for-2 with a walk on the afternoon. In 10 official at-bats, Harper is batting .100/.438/.100. As you can see, five total walks are helping that on-base percentage. Spring stats are largely meaningless, though, so no one should be worried about Harper with the start of the regular season just a week away.

Corey Knebel’s elbow is a “reason for concern”

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraMar 21, 2019, 2:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said today that reliever Corey Knebel is dealing with an elbow issue. Indeed, he said that there is “reason for concern,” and that Knebel will have his elbow examined. He, in all likelihood, will start the season on the injured list.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Jeffress is heading for the injured list too thanks to “shoulder weakness,” which has kept him out of games for over two weeks. While he is working his way back to strength, he is not ready for games yet. Between the two of those guys being gone, the Brewers’ biggest strength — its bullpen — is suddenly vulnerable.

Which makes the Brewers’ reported conversations with Craig Kimbrel all the more understandable.