Bryce Harper finally gets first spring training hit with Phillies

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said today that reliever Corey Knebel is dealing with an elbow issue. Indeed, he said that there is “reason for concern,” and that Knebel will have his elbow examined. He, in all likelihood, will start the season on the injured list.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Jeffress is heading for the injured list too thanks to “shoulder weakness,” which has kept him out of games for over two weeks. While he is working his way back to strength, he is not ready for games yet. Between the two of those guys being gone, the Brewers’ biggest strength — its bullpen — is suddenly vulnerable.

Which makes the Brewers’ reported conversations with Craig Kimbrel all the more understandable.

