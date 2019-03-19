Angels sign Mike Trout to 12-year, $430 million contract extension

Move over Bryce Harper and Manny Machado. Your deals were big, but they just got dwarfed: Jeff Passan reports that the Los Angeles Angels and Mike Trout are finalizing a 12-year, $430 million extension that will, in all likelihood, make Trout an Angel for life.
The exact structure of the deal is not yet known, but Passan reports that it’ll tack on ten years to the final two years remaining on his current contract. The average of roughly $36 million over that span will be the highest ever for a player and, obviously, that $430 million shatters the record for the largest overall deal of all time.
It took that kind of deal to keep Trout off the free agent market. If he continued performing the way he has performed and had opened himself up for bids as scheduled following the 2020 season, the total could’ve exceeded even that. Of course, despite all of the speculation that the New Jersey-born Trout would want to head back east to Philadelphia, there was never any strong suggestion that he was unhappy in Anaheim.
Sure, the Angels have struggled to surround the greatest player in the game with playoff-caliber talent, but Southern California has treated Trout just fine. He has never sought the spotlight, so the lure of the flashier east coast markets has never seemed his speed. And you can’t argue with his personal results. Trout, 27, has won two American League MVP awards and could easily have five or six, having finished second four times. He’s a career .307/.416/.573 hitter (173 OPS+) who has hit 240 homers and has stolen 189 bases in just over seven seasons. While you have to play ten years to make the Hall of Fame, Trout could get hit by a bus tomorrow and limp to the plate for a couple of years and still waltz in to Cooperstown.
A gigantic deal to be sure, but it’s hard to argue that the guy is not worth it. I mean, if Mickey Mantle or Willie Mays was around today, what would they make? That’s who Mike Trout is. And he’s about to be paid like it.
Gio Gonzalez signed a minor league deal with the Yankees earlier this week. We learned today that he didn’t have a choice, as Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports from Tampa today that it was the only offer Gonzalez received.
That’s rather surprising. No, Gonzalez is not Max Scherzer or anything, but he’s been a pretty solid pitcher over the years. Last year was, admittedly a down year, as Gonzalez went 10-11 with a 4.21 ERA and a 148/80 K/BB ratio in 171 innings. He was solid in his five starts with the Brewers, however, going 3-0 with a 2.13 ERA down the stretch. That, combined with several previous years of above-average results, is the kind of thing that’ll almost always land someone a job, either as an innings eater for a rebuilding team or at the back of the rotation for a contender. Instead, Gonzalez only got the minor league offer a week and a half before spring training was over.
It’s possible that there is some gray area and semantics at play here. For example, if Gonzalez and/or his agent spent the winter signaling to teams that he wanted a fat multi-year deal, and most teams valued him on either a one-year deal or a lower dollar multi-year deal, it’s possible that no one would bother. The expectations, as it were, making the extension of an offer seem rather pointless. That happens. It’s the same reason why I’ve never asked Gillian Anderson out on a date.
Sill, there are very, very few teams who have a full five or six pitchers better than Gonzalez on their staff. At least one of them, you’d assume, would think they’d have nothing to lose and extend Gonzalez a major league offer at or just below what, internally, they valued him at as opposed to what Gonzalez was asking for (or what he was presumed to expect). You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take, right? Short of that, how were there not multiple other minor league offers, the sort of which the Yankees extended? It’d be the ultimate no-risk move for a guy who stands a pretty good shot at being a decent starter in 2019. What’s the harm? What’s the purpose of not doing that?
Such is the market. Such is why, absent some major changes, there is likely going to be labor unrest in the future.