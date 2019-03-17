Andrew Heaney will start season on injured list

Angels manager Brad Ausmus said starter Andrew Heaney will start the season on the injured list due to inflammation in his left elbow, The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya reports. Heaney was pulled from his March 8 Cactus League start against the White Sox due to his elbow and only resumed his throwing program on Sunday.

Heaney, 27, made 30 starts last year but has otherwise had problems staying healthy. He accrued 29 starts in four seasons spanning 2014-17. In 2018, Heaney went 9-10 with a 4.15 ERA and a 180/45 K/BB ratio across 180 innings of work.

The Angels’ rotation in general is pretty banged up. Along with Heaney, Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Skaggs, and Nick Tropeano are on the mend. Ohtani had Tommy John surgery last October and won’t be able to pitch until 2020. Skaggs was scratched from last Sunday’s Cactus League start due to left forearm fatigue. Tropeano has been battling a right shoulder injury since the latter half of the 2018 season and suffered a setback during the offseason.

Follow @Baer_Bill