Andrew Heaney will start season on injured list

Angels manager Brad Ausmus said starter Andrew Heaney will start the season on the injured list due to inflammation in his left elbow, The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya reports. Heaney was pulled from his March 8 Cactus League start against the White Sox due to his elbow and only resumed his throwing program on Sunday.
Heaney, 27, made 30 starts last year but has otherwise had problems staying healthy. He accrued 29 starts in four seasons spanning 2014-17. In 2018, Heaney went 9-10 with a 4.15 ERA and a 180/45 K/BB ratio across 180 innings of work.
The Angels’ rotation in general is pretty banged up. Along with Heaney, Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Skaggs, and Nick Tropeano are on the mend. Ohtani had Tommy John surgery last October and won’t be able to pitch until 2020. Skaggs was scratched from last Sunday’s Cactus League start due to left forearm fatigue. Tropeano has been battling a right shoulder injury since the latter half of the 2018 season and suffered a setback during the offseason.
On Friday night Astros manager A.J. Hinch was ejected from the Astros-Cardinals game in the first inning. The ejection came after Hinch said something to home plate umpire Angel Hernandez that Hernandez did not care for. Since that something was about the strike zone, yeah, that’s an automatic suspension because managers can’t argue balls and strikes. Whether it’s something any other umpire would let pass is an open question, of course. Hernandez has a history of having thin skin about such things.
After the ejection a long on-field argument ensued and Hinch got his money’s worth. He also slightly bumped Hernandez and C.B. Bucknor a bit. After the game, in an interview, Hinch called Hernandez “unprofessional” and “arrogant.”
Today, not surprisingly, Hinch is paying the price for all of that: he has been suspended for one game and has been fined an undisclosed amount. It’s a pretty light sentence all things considered. One gets the sense that Major League Baseball is in a position in which, while it cannot condone Hinch’s actions and response to Hernandez, it kinda understands.