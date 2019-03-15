Mike Foltynewicz now likely to miss most of April

Four days ago news came out that the Braves have ruled out ace Mike Foltynewicz for Opening Day. Now it seems that they’re going to rule him out for, potentially, opening month:
The Braves are the defending NL East champs and they still seem like a good team, but as Bill noted in his NL East preview, they have some questions with the pitching staff — at least with the experienced portions of it — and it’s going to be a tough division overall. Losing Foltynewicz for any amount of time is a tough blow, especially when the arms most likely to fill in for him are very, very green.
But hey, the Braves have financial flexibility. The monetary yield looks good. And how about that glide slope?
Brian Cashman gave some updates on Yankees injuries today. You will not be surprised to hear that, as is usually the case, the time the injured players will be out is a bit longer than initial, optimistic projections.
Cashman said he doesn’t expect starter Luis Severino back until May. Severino was diagnosed with “rotator cuff inflammation” ten days ago and was to be shut down for two weeks. It’s not clear if the shutdown is going to be extended or if, rather, his ramp-up schedule from the shutdown is simply going to take longer than expected. Either way, the Yankees will be without their ace for at least the first month of the season.
UPDATE: It sounds more dire than that, actually:
Cashman added that CC Sabathia is not expected back until sometime in mid-to-late April. Sabathia spring schedule was slow to get moving due to caution following an offseason heart procedure and cleanup surgery on his arthritic right knee. He began throwing to live hitters just three days ago.
Finally, it appears as though center fielder Aaron Hicks will begin the season on the injured list. Hicks has been out since March 2 with pain in his back. On Monday received a cortisone shot but has yet been able to swing the bat fully.
Severino’s shoulder is the thing to watch the most closely here — it could be serious — while the other two injuries don’t seem particularly major. Still, injuries have a way of inflicting death by a thousand cuts, so none of this is great news for the Bombers.