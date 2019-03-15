Mike Foltynewicz now likely to miss most of April

Brian Cashman gave some updates on Yankees injuries today. You will not be surprised to hear that, as is usually the case, the time the injured players will be out is a bit longer than initial, optimistic projections.

Cashman said he doesn’t expect starter Luis Severino back until May. Severino was diagnosed with “rotator cuff inflammation” ten days ago and was to be shut down for two weeks. It’s not clear if the shutdown is going to be extended or if, rather, his ramp-up schedule from the shutdown is simply going to take longer than expected. Either way, the Yankees will be without their ace for at least the first month of the season.

UPDATE: It sounds more dire than that, actually:

Cashman on Severino: “I would say you’re looking at May at the earliest, He’s going to have to start from scratch and have his spring training. So, again, at the very earliest, a May date we’re talking about. I can’t tell you past that. And if it needs to be more, we’ve got . .. — Anthony Rieber (@therealarieber) March 15, 2019

Cashman added that CC Sabathia is not expected back until sometime in mid-to-late April. Sabathia spring schedule was slow to get moving due to caution following an offseason heart procedure and cleanup surgery on his arthritic right knee. He began throwing to live hitters just three days ago.

Finally, it appears as though center fielder Aaron Hicks will begin the season on the injured list. Hicks has been out since March 2 with pain in his back. On Monday received a cortisone shot but has yet been able to swing the bat fully.

Severino’s shoulder is the thing to watch the most closely here — it could be serious — while the other two injuries don’t seem particularly major. Still, injuries have a way of inflicting death by a thousand cuts, so none of this is great news for the Bombers.

Follow @craigcalcaterra