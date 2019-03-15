Getty Images

Lou Piniella’s advice for Tampa Bay Lightning

By Craig CalcaterraMar 15, 2019, 10:47 AM EDT
A thing I would not know if I did not get copied on emails from a company that broadcasts NHL games: the Tampa Bay Lightning are the best team in hockey his year and stand a decent chance at breaking the Detroit Red Wings’ all-time record for wins in a season. That’s pretty neat.

A thing the Tampa Bay Lightning has to worry about as a result of how they’e doing: balancing that shot at history with the need to rest guys for what, especially in the NHL, is a grueling playoff format.

A person who knows about what that entails: Lou Piniella, who lives in Tampa but one time managed a Seattle Mariners team that had a shot at similar regular season glory. That 2001 M’s squad tied the single-season win record at 116 (the 1906 Cubs won that many in fewer games) but famously flamed out in the ALCS to the Yankees. Fairly or not, history has treated that team as a disappointment because, in sports, we have come to consider anything less than a championship as failure.

Piniella talked about that team and the balancing of the regular season win record vs. postseason strategy. He tells the Tampa Bay Times that, yep, it was a choice to try for 117:

“Remember, it was 9/11 that year, we had about a two-week break. So, we had to make a tough decision. Do we go for the record or rest our team entirely?” he said. “We had a big enough lead. We decided to take a shot at it while still being able to rest our pitching as well as we could. We had a Hall of Fame GM in Pat Gillick. We talked all the time about it. And we talked to the players. We had a clubhouse meeting. The players wanted to go for it.

“As it was, we lost to Texas in the final game of the season. We would have won 117 but came out at 116. I don’t regret it at all.”

He doesn’t regret it because, as he explained, the Mariners’ loss in the ALCS was not a function of regular season fatigue. It was a function of the Yankees having better pitching, exacerbated by the fact that the M’s inferior pitching staff was stretched to the limit in an unexpectedly tough ALDS series against the Indians. That’s true. I’ll add that my memory of that series involved the M’s, who had played in good luck all year, simply having their luck run out. They were down early often, didn’t hit with runners in scoring position and generally got outplayed. In other words: the Yankees, even if they were underdogs in the series, were a fantastic team and the defending champs, anything can happen in a short series, stuff, in fact, happened, and that was that.

Piniella says in the article that a regular season wins record is “a double-edged sword.” Based on why the M’s lost to the Yankees, I don’t think he really means that it’s a bad thing for one’s competitive prospects in the postseason. I think it has more to do with over 17 years of talk about the disappointment of 2001. Which is to say it’s a double-edged sword with respect to one’s legacy, not one’s team in the moment. At least that’s how I’m reading it.

So, go ahead and shoot for 63 wins, Lightning. Just make sure you have whoever your equivalent of Jamie Moyer is fully rested before the Stanley Cup Final begins.

A.J. Hinch calls Angel Hernandez ‘unprofessional’ and ‘arrogant after being ejected

Associated PressMar 16, 2019, 5:54 AM EDT
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch called umpire Angel Hernandez “unprofessional” and “arrogant” after being ejected in the first inning of Friday night’s split-squad game against St. Louis.

Hinch was tossed following one pitch in the bottom of the first inning.

“The fact that he wanted to throw me out in a spring training game is pretty ridiculous,” Hinch said. “He’s known for overreaction a little bit.”

Hinch’s postgame comments angered Hernandez.

“He said that? Write it,” Hernandez said before adding, “No comment. He got ejected for arguing balls and strikes. That’s it.”

The argument could linger beyond spring training.

“I’m sure we’ll revisit this in-season,” Hinch said.

Hinch said about a week ago Hernandez told him that he gets about four ball-strike calls wrong per game.

After a few of those calls didn’t go Houston’s way in the top of the first inning, Hinch said he calmly made a suggestion to Hernandez as the Astros prepared to bat.

“We have technology to help you get better and that these pitches are strikes,” Hinch said he told Hernandez. “He had kind of an arrogant attitude about it and didn’t want to hear it.”

When Hernandez called the first pitch to Astros leadoff hitter George Springer a strike, Hinch said he thought Hernandez probably made the call out of spite.

From the dugout,Hinch said he yelled to Hernandez that he’d used up his allotment missed calls, prompting the ejection.

Hinch emerged from the dugout and began a lengthy and at times heated conversation with Hernandez at home plate.

“When you argue balls and strikes you get thrown out, I get it,” Hinch said. “As it escalated, he said some condescending things that are inappropriate, unprofessional. I’ll leave it at that and we’ll move on to the next game.”

First base umpire CB Bucknor attempted to intervene, but Hinch wouldn’t leave the plate area for more than two minutes. At one point, Hernandez clapped his hands as if to say let’s go, argument over.

Hinch mockingly clapped back at him.

“I should thank CB. He was the voice of reason in all of it,” Hinch said. “CB was super calm about it, he just wanted the game to continue.”

As Hinch grew more agitated, he was restrained by both Springer and coach Alex Cintron. Hinch appeared to bump both Hernandez and Bucknor at least once each.

At one point during the argument, Cardinals starter Daniel Ponce de Leon elected to throw a warmup pitch, doing so while Hinch stood in the right-handed batter’s box, his back to the plate.

Hinch stopped to talk for several seconds with third base umpire Mike Estabrook on his way down the left field line to the Astros clubhouse.

Hernandez came under scrutiny during the AL playoffs last year when he had three calls at first base overtuned by replay during a Red Sox-Yankees game in New York.

Hernandez, 57, joined the Major League Baseball umpiring staff in 1993.

Hinch said he considered making the 15-minute drive to Jupiter where the other half of the Astros were playing a second split-squad game against the Cardinals.

“I didn’t think about managing it, but I thought about showing up and shocking, the whole side of that,” Hinch said.

The Astros’ side that Hinch had been managing won 5-0. The other squad of Astros beat St. Louis 11-2.